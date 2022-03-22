Speedy recovery of UK second-hand car market makes it more important now than ever to research before you buy

—

In 2021, more than 7.5 million vehicles were sold, which shows that the second hand car sector has quickly recovered from the effects of the pandemic. However, Reg Car Check Head of Operations Jack Campbell points out that this could lead to some risks “As the second-hand market revives, the number of vehicles in the market also increases. This raises the importance of checking for outstanding debts, taxes, accident and damage registration, theft or scrap. To avoid these risks, Regcarcheck.co.uk provides the most comprehensive and reliable car history check on the market at a very reasonable price.”

Record demand for electric vehicles

This is of even greater importance to the electrical car market. The demand for alternative fuels, among other things, has led to a 120% increase in the purchase of electric cars in 2021. Over 40,000 electrical cars have changed hands in last year alone. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) can deliver information on the brand, model, colour, engine characteristics, mileage history and tax, free of charge, and this information is crucial for any car buyer, however Campbell points out that Reg Car Check can also provide a more “comprehensive background check” at an affordable price.

48,400 cars were stolen in the UK in 2021

According to UK police figures, within the UK alone 48,400 cars were stolen in 2021, which marks an annual increase of 3%. It is estimated that around one in three vehicles in the UK are sold with outstanding finance and other issues, for this reason Campbell recommends caution when purchasing a new vehicle, and notes that checking the details of any vehicle you wish to purchase is essential to avoid losing out in the transaction. The amount of information on a single car can be numerous and very sophisticated however this information is crucial to know when buying a car. Campbell points out that “Reg Car Check compiles this information directly from official sources in seconds. Thus, the risks that can create great costs are avoided with the price of a coffee.”

