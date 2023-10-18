Speedy Rentals Announces Tailored Car Rentals for Tourists at Auckland Airport

Speedy Rentals (0800 512 514) has expanded to Auckland, providing locals access to a premium fleet of vehicles.

Speedy Rentals has opened a new head office in Auckland, allowing them to provide seamless vehicle rental services to those traveling through the airport there. The new service is not reserved exclusively for travelers, however; anyone in the Auckland area can rent a clean, well-maintained vehicle following this expansion.

To find out more, visit https://www.speedyrentals.co.nz/car-rental-auckland-airport

This expansion is intended to serve the worldwide flow of travelers who use the Auckland airport every year - over 15 million on average. Speedy Rentals maintains a fleet of hundreds of unique vehicles to suit single travelers and large groups alike, with economy cars featured alongside large SUVs on their website.

With a robust digital rental system, the company facilitates effortless pickup and dropoff scheduling and reservations.

Speedy Rentals has come to New Zealand’s biggest city to ensure that anyone from anywhere in the world can experience the beauty and culture that the metro area has to offer. With this in mind, they offer a broad variety of vehicles to ensure that all needs are met, be that exploration of New Zealand’s wilderness, or navigating the city streets to enjoy the nightlife.

A spokesperson for the company said, “At Speedy Rentals, we're dedicated to enhancing your travel experience by providing a seamless and hassle-free way to get around this vibrant city and its stunning surroundings. Whether you're here for business or leisure, our mission is to empower you to explore Auckland or Whole New Zealand or its breathtaking attractions at your own pace.”

Vehicles in the Speedy Rentals fleet are categorized by luggage capacity, maximum passenger load, fuel economy, and daily rate. Their rates are more affordable on average than comparable services in the area, though they still carry a variety of luxury and sport models for those looking for a more upscale travel experience.

Founded in 2021 to serve the newly restored tourist trade in Auckland, Speedy Rentals is powered by helpful, friendly customer service professionals. Their team is available now at 0800 512 514 to answer questions and help with the reservation process.

Interested parties can book an advance reservation at the link below.

Visit https://maps.app.goo.gl/oFSbJMq1Zja4if3Q8 for more.

