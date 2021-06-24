A new global partnership has been announced between the leading sparkling mineral water brand S.Pellegrino and the non-profit organisation, Food for Soul, founded by Chef Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore. The collaboration aims to drive positive social and environmental change and empower a sustainable food culture.

MILAN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To nourish the future by acting responsibly, S.Pellegrino focuses its efforts and resources on educational activities promoting a responsible food culture that pays attention to food waste. In line with this, S.Pellegrino announces their collaboration with Food for Soul to support their mission and Refettorio projects around the world, empowering socially responsible actions that improve the health of our food system and reduce food loss and waste while enabling inclusion and resilience. At the heart of the new partnership is the common belief in the value of hospitality and in the potential of food to transform people's lives for the better, creating shared value equity and cultural change.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8916351-s-pellegrino-and-food-for-soul-together-for-a-more-sustainable-future/



S.Pellegrino and Food For Soul: Together For A More Sustainable Future

Cooperation, creativity, innovation, power of beauty and talent nurturing. These are the values that will lead S.Pellegrino and Food for Soul as they work together globally. Each one contributing with their own skills and expertise to the collaboration in order to educate and encourage communities to reduce food waste, adopt healthy consumption behaviours that also foster social inclusion and individual wellbeing, showing how everyone can play a role in creating a more sustainable future together.

Stefano Marini, Sanpellegrino Group CEO, says: "Joining Food for Soul's diverse network of partners is an exciting opportunity for us to reinforce our commitment to enabling social change and shaping lives for the better. We feel as much responsibility for the broader society we exist within, as we do for the environment: our joint efforts are aimed at building a more sustainable future for people and the planet, responding to some of the most pressing global challenges of our time by improving food systems, fostering human connections, and sharing knowledge".

Today's announcement represents the kick-off of an international project that S.Pellegrino is committed to developing, standing side by side with Food for Soul, and which will involve different areas according to initiatives that will enrich the lives of the communities the brand works with. The S.Pellegrino digital ecosystem, including the e-magazine Fine Dining Lovers and the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, will involve Chef Massimo Bottura in the production and amplification of contents aimed at inspiring home cooks, foodies and young chefs with ideas, discussions and techniques that will encourage the global gastronomy community to reduce their waste. Massimo Bottura will also open the Sustainability educational area of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy with a live speech on his no-waste project, a webinar open to Academy young chef members. A further appointment will again see Bottura and his team giving precious operative indications to the young professionals in order to contribute to reducing waste in their own restaurants and hospitality endeavours.

The Academy's young talents will become part of Food for Soul's Chef network, learning about food security and sustainable foodservice in the social sector through education programmes, internships and volunteer opportunities within Refettorio projects and chances to mentor new ambassadors.

"We embrace opportunities that bring people together to share and learn", expressed Food for Soul, "and push to amplify those that have an immediate positive impact on planetary and human health while laying the foundation for future generations to live well. This exciting development with S.Pellegrino will help scale Food for Soul's social and environmental impact, educating young culinary professionals on sustainable cooking through culture and community."

"A more sustainable future is not built by one but through the collective action of many", said founder Massimo Bottura. "With S.Pellegrino and Chefs around the world, we can inspire the Academy of young chefs to take action and lead us into a better future of zero waste."

Further details about the partnership will be available over the coming weeks on S.Pellegrino's digital and social channels, as well as on Fine Dining Lovers and S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy.

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Founded in 1899, Sanpellegrino S.p.A. is the leading company in the beverage sector in Italy with its range of mineral waters, non-alcoholic aperitifs, drinks and iced teas. As a major Italian producer of mineral water, it has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

Food for Soul

Food for Soul is a cultural non-profit organization advocating for socially responsible actions that improve the health of our planet and well-being of people. Since the opening of Refettorio Ambrosiano, Milan in 2015, founders Chef Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore have been empowering and mobilizing local communities to reduce food loss and waste and support social inclusion. Launched in 2016, the mission of Food for Soul aims to change our behaviour in how we value, respect and nurture our food system, fostering health, sustainability and equity outcomes through the sharing of knowledge and development of Refettorio projects around the world. Food for Soul is based in Modena, Italy with an affiliate in New York, USA. Through non-profit collaborations, the organization has opened ten Refettorio projects worldwide in Milan, Modena, Naples, Bologna, London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Merida and San Francisco; 2021 will see projects in Harlem, Geneva, Sydney; and further development across North and South America, Canada and Asia.