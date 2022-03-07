Spenmo Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of First CRO, Kevin Fitzgerald To Fuel Next Stage Of Growth

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spenmo, a Singapore-based payables software startup, today announced the appointment of Kevin Fitzgerald as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Kevin will lead the sales, marketing, partnerships and customer success teams to build and scale the business rapidly across Asia. Prior to joining Spenmo, Kevin was the Managing Director at Xero Asia, a leading global small business platform that has been working closely with Spenmo for the past two years to support the growth of SMEs in the region.

"Kevin is an accountant by trade. He's spent many years gaining a deep understanding of accountants' workflows and helping SMEs streamline their processes with technology, making him one of the most recognised leaders of finance digitisation for businesses in APAC. We believe his stellar track record and leadership experience will help us scale our team, customers, partners and brand," said Mohandass Kalaichelvan, CEO and Founder of Spenmo.

Kevin brings more than 20 years of experience in the Accounting and Financial Services industries to the new role at Spenmo. During his six and half year tenure at Xero, Kevin successfully drove Xero's growth in the region to become Southeast Asia's leading Cloud Accounting platform, building a high performing team and leading the company to become "Innovator of the Year" for the Accounting Technology category in the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2021.

"When I got the chance to meet Mohandass and the leadership team, I was blown away by their drive, how they spoke about their teams and I felt I could fit really well into that environment and contribute to it. The Spenmo offering is the next obvious stage of digitisation for SMEs," said Kevin.

Furthermore, Mohandass explained Kevin's expertise will also further Spenmo's mission in supporting SMEs' digital finance transformation. Given the natural expansion of cloud finance software into accounts payable, Spenmo will play a crucial role in this particular stage.

"We believe that after businesses bring their accounting to the cloud, the subsequent step is to manage their accounts payables. Kevin has helped thousands of businesses move their accounting to the cloud, and now he'll be guiding them in the next step of modernising finance teams," Mohandass concluded.