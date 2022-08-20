Sphynx is Rockin n’ Rolling while the Market is Singing the Blues

—

With the release of the highly anticipated Sphynx Mobile App and Wallet available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store and announcing the signing of the $50 million financing commitment with Digital Limited, Sphynx Labs has seen significant growth.

The innovative Sphynx Mobile App and Wallet is what is really changing the game in the crypto space. It is simplifying the DeFi trading experience with its CEX-like feel. Thanks to its distinctive and understandable user interface, investors may evaluate the performance of their portfolio and the general market. Users will also feel safer within the Wallet, which will let them unwind and focus more on finding the next new investment.

The Sphynx wallet is simple to use, In comparison to standard Web3 wallets, it has fewer fees and a sleeker, more modern user experience.

The app itself offers many utilities such as a swap with charts, staking and farming, NFT staking, launchpad, and a multi-chain bridge.

Investors can quickly and simply invest in any cryptocurrency on Binance Smart Chain, Brise, Cronos, Ethereum, and Polygon, on the Sphynxswap. The chart provides the latest recent pricing, enabling traders to swiftly complete deals at the drop of a hat.

The Staking and farming pools enable investors to earn passive income with high APRs. Investors can stake their NFTs with projects who created a staking pool with Sphynx Labs through the NFT Staking.

A Launchpad that allows investors to participate risk-free in presales for projects that are beginning on the Sphynxpad.

Lastly, a multi-chain bridge that will be released soon will be connecting every network shortly, concentrating on stable and alternative coins, making it simpler for investors to move across networks.

In the grand scheme of things, Sphynx Labs is only getting started and its incredible growth in this bull run proves that they are a force to be reckoned with and will be disrupting this new asset class in years to come.

Links to download the Sphynx Mobile App -

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/sphynx-defi-app/id1626361848

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sphynx

For updates join their Telegram community: https://t.me/sphynxlabs

Contact Info:

Name: Kolten Roman

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sphynx Labs

Website: https://sphynxlabs.co/



