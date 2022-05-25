Spice It Up: Take On The Devil King Mala Challenge at Three Kingdoms Mala Hot Pot

For all staff in public transportation and healthcare, as well as for the elderly aged over 60 years old, Man Lin F&B, the food court Three Kingdoms Mala Hot Pot is located in, is offering Kopi O/Teh O at only $0.80. This special offer is valid from 28 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 May 2022 - From 1 June 2022 to 31 August 2022, Three Kingdoms Mala Hot Pot is hosting the Devil Mala Challenge where customers must finish a bowl of level 10 mala spiciness worth $38.80 in 45 minutes alone, or 20 minutes with a friend. Successful patrons will get the whole meal for free, and will have their name placed in the hall of fame. A locally-owned stall offering mala and other favourite chinese dishes, Three Kingdoms Mala Hot Pot allows customers to choose between levels 1, 2, 3, 5, and 10 spiciness for their bowl of mala. While the first two levels are the most popular, level 10 is said to be a challenge that only few customers have taken on, according to stall owner Jeffry Iam. Three Kingdoms Mala Hot Pot's level 10 spiciness is the first of its kind in Singapore, and uses peppercorn oil to achieve this.Jeffry's idea to create an ultra spicy mala came from his observation of how too many bowls of mala were overly oily and packed with Sichuan peppercorns. In order to tackle the unpleasant issue of biting into Sichuan peppercorns, he devised a mala bowl that used peppercorn oil as opposed to the whole spice, keeping the signature numb and spicy taste without having to pick out each peppercorn. Peppercorn oil is used in Three Kingdoms Mala Hot Pot's unique spice paste that is made from scratch and uses up to 45 different spices. It is also stirred non-stop for 5 hours to get the strongest aroma and a rich flavor for each bowl of mala.The mala stall allows customers to choose between 67 types of ingredients (with plans to add up to 80 more varieties) and up to 6 different spice levels. They can also ask for their mala to be made spicier, less numbing, or however they prefer it, making it possible to have mala that is not spicy at all while retaining the flavour still. Three Kingdoms Mala Hot Pot cooking technique uses less oil to fry all of their dishes, making their mala a healthier alternative. A '0' spiciness level is also offered in both soup based and dry mala, and customers can also try other non-spicy dishes like Tomato Fried Egg, Onion Beef and Handmade Dumplings.Besides mala, customers may also enjoy famous side dishes like Spicy Chicken, a plate of fried chicken flavoured with a spicy marinade, battered, and deep-fried to ultimate crispiness. Dried Spicy Intestine is also well loved, and pairs especially well with alcohol. Set dishes with rice, like Onion Beef Rice are also available. Three Kingdoms Mala Hot Pot is on Deliveroo, Food Panda, and Grab, and offers takeaways. To find out more information about Three Kingdoms Mala Hotpot, visit their Facebook and Instagram.For all staff in public transportation and healthcare, as well as for the elderly aged over 60 years old, Man Lin F&B, the food court Three Kingdoms Mala Hot Pot is located in, is offering Kopi O/Teh O at only $0.80. This special offer is valid from 28 March 2022 to 30 June 2022.