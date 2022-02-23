Spirit Technologies Donates Over $14,000 to Local South Florida Nonprofit Organizations

Spirit Technologies has donated over $14,000 to local South Florida nonprofit organizations through its Give Back program. The milestone builds on the company’s commitment to give back to the community and be the industry-leading provider of innovative IT services and programs.

Spirit Technologies introduced the Give Back program in 2017 and through it donates up to 15% of quarterly IT expenditures to each of its nonprofit clients. This has been especially important during the ongoing pandemic as many nonprofits have experienced a decline in the amount of donations received. Throughout this difficult chapter, Spirit Technologies has been able to do its part in helping to keep these organizations stay operational.

Spirit Technologies is one of the few IT services providers in South Florida that specializes in supporting nonprofit organizations. Its 20 plus years of experience supporting the nonprofit industry have allowed a deep understanding of the complex budgets and specific needs of this type of organization. It is because of this knowledge that Spirit Technologies is able to offer nonprofit-exclusive initiatives and IT solutions and also maintain strategic partnerships with vendors to offer programs targeted to nonprofit organizations.

With a goal to expand their nonprofit clientele, Spirit Technologies (dba Miami IT Guys) aims to not only support more organizations but to broaden their commitment to improving the South Florida community.

