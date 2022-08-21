Spiritual Pregnancy Support & Emotional Fertility Webinar Announced By VelnNES

—

VelnNES by Vesna Pavlica has announced a new webinar that highlights the mental and spiritual factors affecting fertility and provides practical information for women who want to conceive.

Offering a natural, holistic approach for women struggling with infertility, the new webinar recognizes the complex relationship between infertility and psychology. Depression and anxiety have been shown to reduce chances of conception, and in turn, fertility challenges may be causing mental health issues for more than 60% of couples with difficulties conceiving. Exploring the mental factors behind infertility is a key goal of the VelnNES webinar.

The new resource is designed to help women identify the potential factors that could be negatively affecting their fertility, and recommending natural solutions to promote fertility. As fertility naturally declines with age, the information can be of particular interest to women over 30.

The insights presented in the new webinar come from Vesna’s own experience struggling to conceive and dealing with the significant emotional and physical toll of fertility challenges. The new educational resource promotes healthy spiritual practices that help women overcome past trauma and create an optimal environment for conceiving and raising healthy and happy children.

“I struggled to get pregnant, I have had a miscarriage, and I truly do understand just how difficult it can be,” said Vesna. “I want to share this very significant knowledge with like-minded women, who understand that we are so much more than just physical beings. That we are made of energy and that energy flows within our body. We have embodied souls, who came to discover all of the beauty (and the challenges) that life has to offer,” she added.

The webinar is a comprehensive first step for women interested in becoming pregnant by addressing crucial mental and physical factors. For anyone looking for personal fertility help, Vesna offers one-on-one fertility coaching sessions.

Vesna said: “In my work, I’m combining my personal experiences together with the knowledge gained through different trainings and constant research. This approach allows me to be able to assist my clients in accessing their own inner wisdom in faster and efficient ways.”

