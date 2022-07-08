—

Music criticism has been an important part of the industry for decades. They help musicians and artists improve the quality of their work and keep their songs fresh and up to date with what the fans want. With the amount of new music getting released on an almost daily basis, it’s difficult for fans to take the time to listen to each new album before deciding which one was worth their money and which wasn’t.

SpoiledCabbage.com is a professional music reviewing website where music enthusiasts can come together to rate albums and songs that result in an average star rating known as the Listener Score. An icon of green headphones depicts songs that have three or more stars to represent how CRISP it is to other users. Songs with less than three stars have brown headphones showing that it’s SPOILED. These titles belong to the Cabbage Scale, which also includes the Spoiled Cabbage Score.

The Spoiled Cabbage Score makes use of critic reviews and ratings from around the world to show whether an album is CRISP, SPOILED, or VERIFIED CRISP. The album needs more than 60% positive reviews, less than 60% positive reviews, and more than 85% positive reviews with a minimum of 20 reviews to get each rating, respectively.

One of SpoiledCabbage.com’s representatives stated, “Our team is made up of avid music listeners who have spent too much time and money on albums that just didn’t turn out to be worth it. We aim to provide in-depth reviews and ratings to other music fans in the world to help them determine whether a certain album will be worth their hard-earned cash. We also keep fans up to date with the latest celebrity news and updates in the music industry.”

The site has a rather wide variety of songs and albums available in different genres. They have old albums as well as some of the latest releases in the music world and even accept requests by users to add certain songs and albums to be rated on the site.



About Us: SpoiledCabbage.com is a music reviewing site that provides a comprehensive rating for different albums and songs using the Cabbage Scale.

