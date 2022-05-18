Spokane WA Based Wholesale Air Filter Supplier Announces Sales Staff Expansion

—

Elijah will be assisting clients in Central and Eastern Washington, as well as Northeast Oregon. His promotion comes as more organizations seek high-quality air filtration solutions for their facilities. Given his knowledge of the industry, Elijah will be advising hospitals, school districts, manufacturers and contractors as well, to help them choose the best products for their application.

More details can be found at: https://www.pfpspokane.com

One positive side effect of the pandemic was a global improvement in air quality. However, with most of the country now returning to normal activity levels, air quality has again become a topic for discussion. As a result, Pure Filtration Products has seen an increasing demand for advice and guidance. The recent promotion of Elijah will provide clients with a field-based representative who can offer on-site assistance.

According to the World Health Organization, 99% of the world’s population breathes air that exceeds quality limits. Over 6,000 cities around the world now monitor air quality levels. Washington is no exception, with the State Department of Health indicating that smog will be on the rise as summer approaches.

Those who own commercial buildings, such as retail shops, restaurants, clinics, and offices, have a duty of care for the health and safety of their occupants. Acting as an outside sales representative, Elijah will now help building owners and property managers understand the range of filtration options available.

The company’s commercial product range includes pleated filters, carbon filters, v-cells, HEPA filters, rigid box filters, and more. In addition, a variety of residential products are also stocked to suit manufacturers such as Goodman & Amana, Trion, and Honeywell.

About Pure Filtration Products

Established in 2009, Pure Filtration Products now supplies an extensive range of HVAC air filtration along with liquid process filtration services for both commercial and residential needs. The company represents leading brands such as AFX Manufacturing, Glasfloss Industries, HEPA, Permatron, Sanuvox, Freshaire UV and more. The recent promotion of Elijah reflects the supplier’s strong reputation and continued growth.

A company representative recently stated: “Commercial buildings of today provide more than just a space for tenants to work. Whatever your filtration needs, we’re here to help!”

