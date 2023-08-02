Spoolable Pipes Market: Global Solution Redefining Fluid Transport Across Industries; as per Absolute Markets Insights

Global Spoolable Pipes Market Recorded Revenue of US$ 2,153 Mn in 2022; Projected to Gain CAGR of 8.4% During 2023 – 2031

—

Spoolable pipes have captured the world's attention as a groundbreaking innovation, reshaping fluid transport across a diverse range of industries. Their lightweight construction, corrosion resistance, and flexibility have positioned them as a global solution, revolutionizing how fluids are conveyed and distributed. From the oil and gas fields to water infrastructure projects, spoolable pipes market has emerged as a game-changer, enabling efficient and cost-effective fluid transportation. Their adaptability to extreme environments and diverse applications make them a preferred choice worldwide. In oil-rich regions, these pipes optimize oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution, supporting vital operations with reliability and durability. Meanwhile, they have emerged as a key player in water management solutions, addressing the challenges of water distribution, wastewater management, and desalination. Beyond their applications in traditional industries, spoolable pipes have found their way into renewable energy projects, such as geothermal and solar thermal systems, contributing to sustainable energy solutions. Their ease of installation and reduced maintenance requirements ensure quicker project delivery, translating into significant time and cost savings for infrastructure developments.

The spoolable pipes market can be categorized based on the offerings provided, including products and services. The product segment is further categorised into the following:

· Flanged Spoolable Pipes: Flanged spoolable pipes come with flanges at their ends, which are flat, circular discs with holes used for bolted connections. The flanges provide a secure and leak-resistant joint when connecting two or more spoolable pipe segments or when attaching the pipe to other equipment or components in the pipeline system. Flanged spoolable pipes are widely used in industries where easy assembly and disassembly are required for maintenance or modification purposes.

· Coupler Spoolable Pipes: Coupler spoolable pipes are designed with special connectors or couplings that facilitate quick and efficient joining of pipe segments. These couplers provide a reliable and tight connection without the need for welding or extensive tools. Coupler spoolable pipes are often used in applications where rapid installation or connection is essential, such as in emergency repairs or temporary fluid transport setups.

· Weld-Neck Spoolable Pipes: Weld-neck spoolable pipes are equipped with necks or collars at their ends, designed for welding to other pipe sections or components. The weld-neck feature provides a strong and durable connection, making these pipes suitable for applications requiring high pressure, critical safety considerations, or permanent installations. Weld-neck spoolable pipes are commonly used in industries where a robust and secure connection is necessary to withstand demanding operating conditions.

· Other Specialized Types: The "others" category encompasses any other specialized or custom types of spoolable pipes that may have unique end configurations, features, or fittings to suit specific industry requirements. These may include pipes with specialized connectors, proprietary end designs, or customized solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of particular applications or industries.

The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, is a major player in the global oil and gas industry. Spoolable pipes have been widely used in the region's oil and gas exploration, production, and transportation activities. The pipes' corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, and ease of installation have made them a preferred choice for various applications, including gathering lines, flowlines, and well testing. As a global leader in oil production, Saudi Arabia's oil and gas industry has embraced spoolable pipes for their high strength-to-weight ratio and durability. Furthermore, the arid climate and growing water demand in Saudi Arabia have led to investments in water infrastructure projects. Spoolable pipes have found applications in water distribution, wastewater management, and desalination, providing corrosion-resistant and durable solutions for the region's water challenges. Saudi Arabia's commitment to infrastructure development and its vision for the future (Vision 2030) have created opportunities for the spoolable pipes market. Government support and investment in various sectors drive the demand for efficient and reliable fluid transportation solutions. Thus, in conclusion, the spoolable pipes market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing growth due to the country's industrial activities, infrastructure development, and the unique advantages offered by these pipes.

Some of the players operating in the global spoolable pipes market are:

Allied Pipeline Technologies, Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.

Flexstream

Future Pipe Industries

hengantai Limited

National Oilwell Varco

PIPELIFE INTERNATIONAL GmbH

Pipelife Nederland B.V.

SHAWCOR

Specialty RTP, Inc.

Strohm

Victrex plc.

Other Market Participants

Global Spoolable Pipes Market

By Offerings

Products

Flanged

Coupler

Weld-Neck

Others

Services

Installation

Operation and Maintenance

Support Services

By Reinforcement Material

Steel

Fiber

Composite

Thermoplastic High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others

By Nominal Size

2’’

3’’

4’’

6’’

8’’

Others

By Pressure Rating

Less than 500 psi

500 – 1000 psi

1000 – 2250 psi

Above 2250 psi

By Application

Produced Fluids

Brine

Water Injection

Natural Gas

CO2 (Supercritical)

Multiphase Fluids

Environmentally Sensitive Areas

Corrosive-Gathering

General and Sour Produced Fluids and Gases

Relining Steel Pipelines

Directional Drilling

Well Intervention

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Verticals

Oil and Gas

Water Distribution

Chemical Processing

Mining

Marine and Offshore

Aerospace and Defense

Renewable Energy

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

