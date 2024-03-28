Sportradar and Oddin.gg Ink AV Betting Agreement to Elevate and Expand Esports Reach

PRAGUE, Czech Republic and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) and Oddin.gg, an award-winning B2B betting-solutions provider for esports, today announced they have entered into a multi-year strategic partnership to offer audiovisual streaming of Oddin’s exclusive esports content to Sportradar’s betting operator clients around the world.



The deal will support Oddin.gg’s growth ambitions in the expanding global esports market, whose betting turnover was estimated to be €83 billion in 2023. It will extend the reach of Oddin.gg’s official competition content by leveraging Sportradar’s market leading position as an AV betting provider.

Sportradar’s global network of 900+ betting operator clients will benefit from the opportunity to offer greater volume and a wider variety of live streamed esports events to their customers, increasing opportunities for engagement with existing and new betting markets. The partnership also paves the way for future collaboration in other areas.

Oddin.gg holds the official rights to high-profile competitions including the newly released Counter Strike 2 (CS2) which Sportradar will distribute to sportsbooks through the company’s integrated streaming product, providing access to prominent competitions globally and enabling operators to offer exciting new content to their customers.

A number of prestigious competitions are featured in the partnership, including:

PGL Copenhagen Major 2024, the first Major for the newly released Counter Strike 2;

Dacha DOTA2 Qualifiers and Main Events;

Dacha Counter Strike 2 Qualifiers and Main Events;

Tipsport MCR 2024.

Patrick Mostboeck, SVP Fan Engagement, Sportradar said: “This agreement further strengthens Sportradar’s esports offering while supporting Oddin.gg in realising their growth plans through AV streaming for betting. Sportradar’s ultra-low latency audiovisual outputs, as well as our comprehensive Live Odds and real-time trading solutions, provide betting operators with the critical materials they need to commercialise the global, highly engaged esports fan base.”

Vlastimil Venclik, CEO and co-founder of Oddin.gg shared: “As the forefront innovator in the esports betting sector, Oddin.gg is embarking on a journey by aligning with Sportradar, a leader in the realm of sports data and content distribution. This partnership is not just a collaboration but a combination of distinct strengths, where Sportradar’s extensive and sophisticated video distribution capabilities are set to be the vehicle for our unparalleled esports odds and analytical insights. This strategic alliance aims to harness the best of both worlds, merging our profound expertise and nuanced understanding of the esports betting market with Sportradar’s wide-reaching video distribution.”

The popularity and awareness of esports have grown exponentially with both players and viewers of esports registering huge increases in recent years. The global gaming livestreaming market is expected to grow from €810 million in 2021 to €1.41 billion by 2025.

About Oddin.gg

Oddin.gg is the number one B2B choice for esports betting, enabling the growth of its partners by providing engaging esports betting experience through its end-to-end esports betting ecosystem. Oddin.gg’s clients take advantage of its multi-award winning esports odds feed, risk management, iFrame solution, widgets, 24/7 content, live esports data and marketing services. The company maximizes its partners’ profitability by combining automated infrastructure and machine learning algorithms with advanced data science. Oddin.gg powers solutions for Betway, Yolo Group, Stake, OpenBet, Altenar, Betby, and many more sportsbook and platform providers on a global scale. Oddin.gg is licensed in New Jersey, Colorado, Ontario and in the process of acquiring multiple more licenses in the US.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

