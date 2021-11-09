Sportradar to Monitor FIBA 3x3 Basketball Competitions through its Universal Fraud Detection System

GENEVA and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIBA 3x3, the successful discipline that celebrated its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 this summer, has become the latest sport to sign up for Sportradar Integrity Services’ Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS). Sportradar Integrity Services is a unit of Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or “the Company”), a leading global sports technology company.



As part of an initial one-year deal, Sportradar Integrity Services will monitor global FIBA 3x3 basketball competitions, including the World Cup, Zone Cups, the World Tour and the Women’s Series, among others, covering more than 2,800 games each season.

The UFDS is an advanced and proven bet monitoring system that has been independently assessed and verified by recognised experts in the field of sports betting and integrity. A global team of qualified integrity experts will analyse irregular betting patterns within FIBA 3x3 basketball games, with any suspicious activity being reported to the world governing body for basketball, providing essential visibility into the worldwide match-fixing landscape.

FIBA 3x3 basketball made a critically acclaimed debut at the Tokyo Games, after featuring at the Youth Olympics Games since 2010 and is enjoying significant growth in participation and popularity. This urban form of basketball is anticipated to expand even further over the coming years, with Sportradar’s UFDS forming an integral role in monitoring the increased interest from bettors and audiences.

The landmark pledge to offer the service free of charge demonstrates the company’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of global sport. Irrespective of finances, Sportradar considers bet monitoring essential to any sport and believes that it should be available to help protect all levels of competition.

Managing Director of FIBA 3x3, Alex Sanchez, said: “We are fully committed to putting in place the necessary measures to ensure the integrity of 3x3 basketball is protected. Global bet monitoring is vital to upholding the integrity of sport and we are confident that the support of Sportradar Integrity Services will strengthen our integrity measures in 3x3 basketball.”

Sportradar Integrity Services Managing Director, Andreas Krannich, added: “Sportradar Integrity Services has a long and proud history of monitoring global betting markets for signs of suspicious betting activity on behalf of our sporting partners. We’re excited to monitor FIBA 3x3 global basketball events, at a time when the discipline is set to reach an even bigger audience.

“At Sportradar, we have witnessed integrity threats spread across sports and these challenges have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our UFDS is best placed to help 3x3 basketball detect any betting market irregularities, as well as help understand any potential integrity threats to the sport, especially as interest is set to grow after its Olympics debut.”

All tournaments to be monitored are:

FIBA 3x3 World Tour (men); Challengers (men); SuperQuest (men); FIBA 3x3 Women’s series; FIBA 3x3 World Cup; FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifiers; Olympic Qualification Tournament(s) for 3x3; FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup; FIBA 3x3 Zone Cups; FIBA 3x3 Zone Cups qualifiers; FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League.

