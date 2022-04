Sports fans in Indonesia can now enjoy the world’s most popular sporting events at their fingertips with the launch of SPOTV NOW

Sporting Events* on SPOTV and SPOTV2

FIM MotoGP™ MotoGP World Championships



FIM World Superbike Championships



World Badminton Federation Tour & Major Events



World Table Tennis events



Korean Baseball League



V.League Japan (Volleyball)



FIA Formula E

All year round

The Masters (Golf)

April 2022

Wimbledon

June 2022

The Open Championships (Golf)

July 2022

US Open (Tennis)

August 2022



About SPOTV

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 1 April 2022 – Leading regional sports network SPOTV today announced the launch of mobile app, SPOTV NOW – bringing the world's biggest and most popular sporting events closer to sports fans in Indonesia. This comes hot on the heels of the app launch in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines last month.SPOTV NOW streams, both live and on demand, world-class events shown on the sports network's regional pay-TV linear channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2.Sports fans in Indonesia can catch top riders like Marc Márquez, Fabio Quartararo, local Moto3 rider Mario Aji battle it out for victory in the adrenaline-charged MotoGPTM and WorldSBK World Championships, the astonishing shots of local badminton stars Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon in the BWF World Tour & Major Events, as well as standout moments of sporting heroes in tennis Grand Slams – Wimbledon and US Open Tennis Championships, among other prestigious events.Mr Lee Choong Khay (CK), CEO of SPOTV, said,First launched in South Korea in 2017, SPOTV NOW has risen to become the country's top sports OTT platform. The popular app was also recently launched in Japan.CK added, SPOTV NOW can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store.

A subsidiary of South Korea-based Eclat Media Group, SPOTV is headquartered in Singapore. Established in October 2021, SPOTV owns two regional pay-TV channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2, which are broadcast across multiple Southeast Asia and select East Asia territories such as Indonesia (First Media, MNC Vision, K-Vision, UseeTV, MAXstream), Malaysia (Astro, Unifi TV), the Philippines (Skycable), Singapore (Singtel TV, StarHub TV), Thailand (True Visions), Macau (Macau Cable TV) and Mongolia (Univision).



The two channels broadcast content such as tennis Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon and US Open, motorsport championships MotoGPTM and WorldSBK, World Table Tennis and Badminton World Federation events, as well as popular Asian sports including the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), and V.League Japan (Volleyball) competition.



The app, SPOTV NOW, is available in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.



SPOTV seeks to be an inclusive and dynamic platform that deeply engages the Asian sports fans.



