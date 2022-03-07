SpotCam Launches Cloud Smart AI Baby Monitoring Camera

TAIPEI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotCam has just launched the cloud smart AI baby monitoring camera, SpotCam BabyCam, that not only streams and records high-resolution video but also comes with built-in intelligent functions including dangerous zone detection, baby tracking, lullaby, covered face detection, baby crying detection, and automatic production of baby video diaries.



High image resolution and full-fledged features

SpotCam BabyCam features 1080P FHD high-resolution image with night vision ensuring a clear view both day and night. Parents can watch on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as web browsers anytime anywhere thanks to its cloud technology. With the built-in baby tracking function, SpotCam BabyCam can pan and tilt automatically while their baby crawls or walks around. SpotCam BabyCam will also send real-time alerts when it comes close to designated dangerous area in the environment. Furthermore, carefully selected lullabies are built in the camera and can be played manually or automatically by pre-configured schedule to soothe their baby even when they are away.

Free forever 24-hour continuous cloud recording

One of the unique features of SpotCam BabyCam is free forever full-time continuous cloud recording. It records every second of the baby's growth to make sure parents never miss any precious moments. Parents can also easily export and download the videos of their baby and share them with friends and family in just a few seconds. Besides, SpotCam also offers various optional cloud recording plans up to 30 days for more extended retention needs.

Multiple AI baby care services for subscription

With SpotCam BabyCam, there are also optional cloud AI services aiming to make babycare easier. There is a video diary function which records every moment of the baby and makes a time-lapse video; and there is covered face and rollover detection to help parents watch their baby during sleep; finally, there is baby crying detection which instantly sends parents a push notification when baby crying sounds detected.

Price and availability

SpotCam BabyCam MSRP is $99 before tax. It is now available in the market through major retail channels in the US, EU, UK, Japan, and Taiwan.

About SpotCam

SpotCam is one of the leading cloud video solution providers founded in 2013. With years of experience in the video surveillance industry, the team has created a cloud-based video monitoring solution that perfectly meets the needs of home and SMB users.

https://www.myspotcam.com.