Spotlight on next generation at close of 5th Anniversary FII

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th anniversary of the Future Investment Initiative closed with a session dedicated to building the next generation of leaders.



Left to right: Oliver Ripley, Reem Bin Saddik, Marlene Ngoyi, Lama Alhamawi, Richard Attias

Led by FII Institute CEO Richard Attias, the Board of the Future explored both the opportunities and the challenges the next generation are facing - and will face - including social media, fake news and further growth in technology and innovation. Mr. Attias said it was important that events like FII stay relevant for the next generation and that they work to build the board members of the future.

"It's important to understand you," he told the panelists, "Because for the past two and a half days, many Old Guard people like me were talking on stage and trying to explain what the world should be and what we should do. But it's important to give you a voice; you're not the next generation, you're the current generation."

The closing session brought together rising leaders to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the next generation and what they need from the global investment community to succeed. Reem Bin Saddik, Founder and CEO Bin Saddik Consultancy, spoke about the importance of giving young people a voice, and Marlene Ngoyi, Board Member of Afrexim Bank PAPPS, added that diversity was key.

"When you have 20 men who decide on the future of the world that is frankly unacceptable and almost offensive for some of us. We need a more diverse group of people around the table to make a win-win for everyone," Ms. Ngoyi argued.

Oliver Ripley, CEO and Co-Founder of Habitas, and Saudi journalist Lama Alhamawi, spoke about being global citizens and connecting via social media.

"What I am seeing today is a generation growing up who are not defined either by their nationality or their jobs but by a common set of values about how they want to live their lives. That is the change that is happening." Mr. Ripley said.

Ms. Alhamawi meanwhile urged the FII community to "listen to the voices around the world and ask them what they need. If everyone just takes that step and does their part, the global change is incredible that could happen."

The session closed with an energetic song by American artist AY Young, Founder of the Battery Tour, powered by 100% renewable energy, that urged the crowd and virtual viewers to unite to change the world.

For more information visit www.fii-institute.org . You can also watch the full program on the FII Institute YouTube channel

About FII Institute

FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to ESG principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real world solutions in five focus areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

We are in the right place at the right time – when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – and invest in the innovations that make a difference globally.

www.fii-institute.org

5th Anniversary FII

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global non-profit foundation with one agenda: Impact on Humanity, hosted the 5th Anniversary of FII from October 26 to 28 under the theme "Invest in Humanity." Bringing together world leaders, experts, innovators, and media, the three-day platform included interactive summits on Investing in Education; Investing in the Metaverse; and Investing in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

