SPQR Seasonings Develops Innovative Product For Filling Spice Jars

SPQR Seasonings, a leading brand in seasoning and spice blends/ingredients, is excited to announce it has developed an innovative product that helps small businesses fill small jars to large bottles, with free-flowing materials. Businesses burdened with slow manufacturing methods can increase efficiency and lower costs.

—

What Is The Seasoning And Spice Bottle Filler?

SPQR Seasonings free flowing material gravity bottle feeder is a product that was developed as a result of needing increased manufacturing efficiency when filling spice jars. This gravity feeder comes with a custom 3D printed funnel with adjustable height PVC legs that allows the user to fill any type of bottle or jar efficiently with any type of free-flowing material. The product took TikTok by storm as it was featured in a video with over 43 million views. Small businesses worldwide, from niche maple syrup bottlers to fertilizer manufacturers, have inquired about the product since seeing the video. The product offers an affordable filling solution that would otherwise cost thousands of dollars for a similar piece of manufacturing equipment.

Sturdy Construction: Strong FDA-approved polymers enable the hopper to hold 50-100 lbs. of material for less re-filling.

Strong FDA-approved polymers enable the hopper to hold 50-100 lbs. of material for less re-filling. Efficiency of Filling: Depending on the size of the jars being filled, the fill rate will vary between 20 and 50 jars per minute.

Depending on the size of the jars being filled, the fill rate will vary between 20 and 50 jars per minute. Cost Savings: Similar manufacturing equipment with an equal filling rate can cost over $10,000.00. This entry-level gravity filler costs less than $500.00.

Similar manufacturing equipment with an equal filling rate can cost over $10,000.00. This entry-level gravity filler costs less than $500.00. Semi-Automatic Feature: As fast as an individual can slide a bottle underneath the funnel is as fast as the hopper will fill the jars.

Thomas Lippolis, President of SPQR Seasonings, expressed enthusiasm about the development of this product. "We had no idea this solution to our internal manufacturing process could help so many small businesses.” The product was launched in 2024 after extensive research and development, and it embodies our commitment to increasing our manufacturing efficiencies, as well as helping other small businesses that need to increase their efficiency but need a low barrier to entry.

Availability

SPQR Seasonings gravity bottle filler is available for immediate purchase on the company’s website, SPQRSeasonings.com.

Special Launch Promotion

To celebrate the launch, SPQR Seasonings is offering a special promotion. Customers who purchase the bottle filler on the company’s website before August 31, 2024, will receive a discounted $447.00/unit price. This limited-time offer is our way of helping other small businesses in need of a similar material-filling solution.



About the company: SPQR Seasonings, a subsidiary of SPQR Enterprises, Inc., has been at the forefront of the e-commerce niche seasoning ingredient and spice blend industry for 5 years. It is known for having top-selling products like its Everything Bagel Seasoning blend, among others. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The company's mission is to find and create high-quality specialty ingredients and seasoning blends that are sustainably sourced and difficult to find in local grocery stores.

Contact Info:

Name: Thomas Lippolis

Email: Send Email

Organization: SPQR Enterprises, Inc.

Address: 381 Locust Street Unit H4, Keyport, New Jersey 07735

Phone: 516-351-0745

Website: https://spqrseasonings.com/



Release ID: 89133781

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.