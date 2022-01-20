Spring in the city: Bask in ProsBE@Rity and joy this Lunar New Year with Raffles City's festive celebration

Singapore, January 2022 - Usher in the roaring Year of the Tiger at 'Spring in the City' with exciting happenings and shopping rewards, taking place at Raffles City, Singapore's premier fashion and lifestyle mall.

Mr Steve Ng, General Manager of Raffles City Singapore, says: "As we welcome the Year of the Tiger, Raffles City is excited to celebrate the festivities with our shoppers with exclusive gifts with purchases, art exhibitions and new stores opening. Raffles City looks forward to presenting more retail and dining options, and more exclusive curated experiences such as unique staycations with Fairmont hotel for our shoppers in the months to come."

PHOTO: Raffles City

PHOTO: Raffles City

Gifts of ProsBE@Rity

From now till Feb 15, 2022, immerse in festive shopping at the mall and be rewarded with exclusive limited edition BE@RBRICK gifts, while stocks last!

• Spend $100 nett to receive a FREE eight-piece set of BE@RBRICK red packets and be the coolest relative seen dishing out these hype angbaos.

• Spend $300 nett to receive an exclusive BE@RBRICK tote bag that is not only stylish and cool, but also perfect for putting your mandarin oranges in during Chinese New Year visiting.

Walk On A Journey of Joy

To welcome the year of the Tiger, Raffles City is also holding an art exhibition, in collaboration with resident gallery tenant, Ode To Art, at Garden Court Level 1, for shoppers to view the inspirational and uplifting artworks from now till Feb 15.

Titled Journey of Joy by Ode To Art, the specially-curated exhibition showcases 22 pieces of artwork, with prices ranging from $4,500 to $35,000, from four renowned international artists, namely Coplu, Byun, Dae-Yong, Takashi Murakami and Wu Qiong.

Enter a vibrant and fantastical world of music, love, and harmony through the surrealist paintings of Turkish artist, Coplu; and marvel at the playful yet heart-warming family of polar bears sculptures by Korean artist, Byun, Dae-Yong.

Enjoy the highly-recognisable and iconic Doraemon prints by prolific contemporary Japanese artist of international renown, Takashi Murakami, that depict joy and friendship or reminisce in sweet nostalgia through the pastel paintings of Beijing-born artist, Wu Qiong, which focus on the carefree memories of a happy childhood.

PHOTO: Raffles City

PHOTO: Raffles City

PHOTO: Raffles City