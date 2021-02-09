Spring Festival is coming: Sichuan Guang'an invites you to celebrate the new year!

GUANG'AN, China, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Spring Festival is approaching, in order to reduce the hazards of tourists flow, travel risks, and large crowds, various places in China encourage people to celebrate the Spring Festival in their current residences. Meanwhile, Sichuan advocates people "Staying in Sichuan, Traveling in Sichuan". What cultural activities does Guang'an offer? Below are some examples.

During the Spring Festival, Guang'an will provide a wealth of cultural and tourism events for people staying in Guang'an. There are 16 online and offline events, covering award-winning interactive events, art exhibitions, online Spring Festival gala, tourism discounts, and fun activities at popular Guang'an tourist attractions.

The online events are mainly featured as "the 'Cloud' series of cultural events". Guang'an will release a award-winning interactive quiz called "Happy Guang'an Cultural Year 'Guessing Folklore' " and an application named "Guang'an Tours Via Mobile Phones", which invites visitors to celebrate the Spring Festival online. The event also features a Spring Festival art exhibition called "2021 'Guang'an Paintings' "; the fifth Guang'an Spring Festival online gala and the third rural Spring Festival gala named "@ Gaozhu New District 'Cloud' Performance"; and a stage art boutique exhibition named "Follow the Party forever to commemorate the 100th anniversary, welcome the Spring Festival and celebrate the New Year". Also, on the agenda is a display of a New Year's greetings video from Cultural Radio And Television and Tourist Administration of Guangan, an original music show named "play the song and see the evidence of love", and an activity named "Historical relics and Guang'an memories". Come and try the local spring festival food in Guang'an and test your Guang'an folklore knowledge.

Offline events include special offers during the Spring Festival; Happy tour of the Mengtian Sea of Flowers; the art exhibition of Chinese Ox zodiac cultural relics, an exhibition of the film and television works of Mr. Bao Zhensai, and the 2021 Lantern Festival Lantern Riddle game, and much more.

With so many activities on offer, how can visitors resist? Guang'an warmly invites all to join them in celebration this Spring Festival.