Springfield Barbeque Restaurant, Rudy’s Smokehouse eyes national expansion, enters the franchise market

Rudy’s Smokehouse, located at 2222 S. Limestone St., in Springfield, Ohio, plans to expand nationally by joining the franchise space. Now, lovers of the restaurant’s award-winning food can apply to own a franchise of the barbeque restaurant.

—

Famous Springfield, Ohio barbecue restaurant with a down-home feel, Rudy’s Smokehouse, announced it had entered the franchise market and is inviting applications from potential franchisees. “We want to bring good food to new areas,” Rudy’s manager Bill Fischer said. He and Rudy Mosketti, the restaurant’s founder, would love for interested parties to franchise the restaurant because a franchise could “put a store up faster than we could. We have a concept that can grow exponentially in different areas,” Fischer said. Together, both men have been cooking and serving barbeque in Springfield for over 40 years.

Potential franchisees need not worry as Rudy’s offers several forms of assistance so franchisees can hit the ground running. The restaurant will offer location assistance, thorough training in management, operations, and marketing, high purchasing power to avoid over-paying for good quality products, and ongoing support from their main Springfield office.

Rudy’s Smokehouse offers multi-unit development deals for interested investors looking at owning more than one franchise. To start the journey to ownership of a Rudy’s franchise, here are some figures. Costs are specific to the franchise fee of $35,000 which initiates the relationship and the contract. Financing is one hundred percent the responsibility of the franchisee or whatever the funding source requires. Royalties are 7% of sales as defined in the franchise agreement. Franchisees will have all access to Rudy’s recipes, policies, and procedures, contractual discounts with all Rudy vendors.

According to Rudy’s Smokehouse, true barbeque as practiced in the American South has four main ingredients- quality meats, low temperatures, wood burning for flavor enhancement, and lots and lots of patience, which is exactly what is done at Rudy’s Smokehouse, hailed as a local staple. It is Southern charm, down-home feeling, and really good barbeque that Rudy's hopes to spread across the country.

For Rudy Mosketti, the message is simple. “Love our food and interested in franchising a Rudy's Smokehouse Restaurant? Come grow with us.” To learn more about this franchise opportunity and to apply, anyone interested in owning a Rudy’s Smokehouse franchise can visit https://rudyssmokehousefranchise.com to get started.

Contact Info:

Name: Rudy Mosketti

Email: Send Email

Organization: Rudy's Smokehouse

Phone: 937-206-8188

Website: https://www.rudyssmokehouse.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/springfield-barbeque-restaurant-rudys-smokehouse-eyes-national-expansion-enters-the-franchise-market/89051243

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89051243