Springtime Fun with 7-Eleven: Satisfy your wanderlust with these exclusive drinks and snacks!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 March 2021 - At this time of year, many of us would be jetting off on spring breaks to gaze at cherry blossom and enjoy some cooler weather. Though it won't be the same this year, fear not as we'll transport you to your Spring holiday from the comfort of your own home with these new products, exclusive to 7-Eleven! We've put together an array of goodies inspired by the Japanese Sakura season right down to the packaging, refreshing fruit-flavoured drinks that'll be sure to cater to all tastebuds, and Japanese beers and snacks to satisfy the wanderlust of even the most frustrated traveller!









#7Eleven #7ElevenSG #SpringtimeFun

For product details, please refer to the below table:

Exclusive to 7-Eleven NESCAFÉ Smoovlatte Sakura Soufflé 268ml (Trial Price: 2 for $3 / Usual Price: $1.90 each) Savour the fresh, floral blend of Arabica coffee with the delicate vanilla-cream flavour of soufflé pancakes in this limited-edition beverage, now available for a limited time exclusively at 7-Eleven! Exclusive to 7-Eleven YANWEE Fruit Milk 220g Strawberry/Banana/Honeydew/Durian (Trial Price: 2 for $3.80 / Usual Price: $2.20 each) This rich and creamy milk range comes in a variety of tempting fruity flavours. In handy, conveniently sized bottles, they're great for a breakfast on the go or in your kids' lunchboxes! Exclusive to 7-Eleven NAMYANG Sparkling Milk 350ml Original/Strawberry (Trial Price: 2 for $3.90 / Usual Price: $2.20 each) A refreshing drink with a fizzy finish - available in two flavours, you'll love the combo of its sweet milky taste and invigorating bubbles. Made in Korea. Exclusive to 7-Eleven VITASOY Melon 375ml (Trial Price: 2 for $2.50 / Usual Price: $1.40 each) This melon flavoured soy drink is naturally low in fat and non-dairy. With just the right level of sweetness, both kids and adults alike will love this deliciously smooth, fruity-flavoured treat. Exclusive to 7-Eleven ASAHI Mogitate Strong Grapefruit 350ml (Trial Price: 2 for $12.90 / Usual Price: $6.90 each) Chuhai is a uniquely Japanese drink made with shochu, a white liquor, mixed with soda. To ensure the fruitiest of flavours, this refreshing citrus cooler contains the juice from only fresh grapefruit harvested within 24 hours! Exclusive to 7-Eleven 7-PREMIUM Salty Potato Snack 42g (Usual Price: $2.50) These lightly salted crunchy wedges made from premium potatoes are the perfect partner to your favourite soda or even something stronger! Sourced directly from 7-Eleven Japan, they are exclusively available at our stores island-wide. Exclusive to 7-Eleven KIRIN Ichiban Haru Sakura 500ml (Trial Price: 2 for $10 / Usual Price: $5.30 each) Brewed from only the first press of genuine malt for a crisp, delicious flavour. Comes in a limited-edition cherry blossom design can. Light and refreshing, you'll be transported to Japan when you crack open this can! Exclusive to 7-Eleven 7-PREMIUM Strong Vodka and Yuzu 350ml (Trial Price: 2 for $11 / Usual Price: $5.90 each) Taste the slight tartness and sweetness of yuzu in each and every sip. With 9% alcohol content, this fruity cocktail packs a punch. Kanpai! Exclusive to 7-Eleven NESCAFÉ Iced Caffé Latte 500ml (Trial Price: 2 for $4 / Usual Price: $2.50 each) Enjoy this expertly crafted blend of Arabica and Robusta beans, paired with just the right amount of milk to make the perfect iced caffé latte. A caffeine boost that's ideal for breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up!





More promotions and updates can always be found on the 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook page so stay tuned!

Promotions valid for a limited time only. Please check in-stores for final promotional price.





About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café as well as a wide range of quality Ready Meals and sandwiches under 7-Select. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.