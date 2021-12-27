Spritzer Advocates Healthier Drinking Habits with Drink, Win & Huat Contest





KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Dec 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer wants everybody to have roaring good health in the coming Year of the Tiger by encouraging drinking more natural mineral water during this festive season through the Spritzer Drink, Win & Huat Contest.The contest runs from 01 December 2021 to 15 February 2022, making this a total of 11 weeks with attractive weekly cash prizes to be won. Prizes include one (1) Grand Prize of Proton X70, eight (8) Weekly First Prize Winners of RM888 cash, and thirty-eight (38) Weekly Consolation Prize Winners RM128 cash.The participating products in the contest are Spritzer Natural Mineral Water, Distilled Drinking Water, RO Drinking Water, Spritzer Dispenser Series (Hot & Cold Stand Dispenser / Hot & Warm Mini Dispenser / Duotone Mini Dispenser / Water Pump Dispenser), ACILIS by Spritzer Natural Mineral Water, Spritzer SO Tinge!, Spritzer Tinge and, Spritzer Sparkling Natural Mineral Water.To participate, purchase any of the participating Spritzer product worth RM8 and above at any outlet or e-commerce platform in a single receipt, write your full name as per identity card ("IC"), IC number and email address on the original printed receipt(s), then WhatsApp a picture of the receipt to +6017 671 8310. Remember to keep the receipt for verification purposes.Buy more and stand a chance to win more. For more info on contest details, kindly log in to spritzer.com.my.Spritzer has recently won another national award for the water category at the World Branding Awards - Brand of the Year 2021 to 2022 and will continue striving in their efforts of sustainability and giving back to society to provide the best natural mineral water for their consumers.Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com