Spritzer Joins Hands with NGOs and Pledges Aid for Vulnerable Groups Affected by COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Malaysia ("Spritzer" or the "Company"), which produces Malaysia's best-selling natural mineral water, is committed to the wellbeing of the community and has endeavoured to send aid to the vulnerable and less privileged in society during these challenging times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.





It is especially poignant for Spritzer as the Company turns 32 today, that the best way of celebrating another milestone in its corporate journey is to continue the commitment to support fellow Malaysians, especially those who have been marginalised by society and lack the basic necessities such as food, shelter or even safe drinking water.



Spritzer Malaysia recognises that the pandemic has been especially hard on those in the Bottom-40 income bracket, the Orang Asli, the homeless and those living in rural areas. The Company escalated its community outreach programme in April 2021 by working through non-governmental organisations ("NGOs") to send them aid in the form of clean drinking water amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Company has, to-date, sponsored more than RM60,000 in aid nationwide that has been distributed through NGOs, food banks and restaurants on top of the other donation outreach activities, and will continue to support initiatives and community outreach programmes that targets marginalised or vulnerable groups.



Hakim Juraimi

Email:



