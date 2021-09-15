SPTel launches on-demand digital services to accelerate digitalisation for businesses across industry sectors

Pay-as-you-use digitalised services provide businesses with flexibility and speed to react to changing business requirements

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPTel today announced the launch of its new digitalised service offerings to accelerate Singapore businesses' transformation efforts. Offered on SPTel's business class digital network, its new service offerings include pay-as you-use digitalised services, such as bandwidth and cybersecurity on demand, providing businesses with flexibility and speed to scale their networks and services to meet changing business requirements in the volatile and evolving market landscape.

As more businesses move towards adopting smart initiatives, SPTel's digitalised services enable faster and easier deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across multiple locations via its existing IoT-as-a-Service platform. Reducing the reliance on manual provisioning, its pay-as-you-use service model enables businesses to scale their IoT deployments and edge compute resources in an efficient and cost efficient manner to accelerate the speed of transformation and support additional business use cases and analytics requirements.

"SPTel has built a resilient and secure network across Singapore, complementing the country's connectivity infrastructure as we move towards being a more digitally connected nation. As businesses up the ante on digital transformation in order to remain relevant and viable, the infrastructure and connectivity supporting their operations should be digitalised as well to help them be more scalable, agile and cost effective," said Titus Yong, CEO of SPTel.

"By pioneering these innovative solutions on our network infrastructure, we help businesses gain better network management and cost efficiencies, allowing them to scale their networks at any time, within minutes, to capitalise on business opportunities. Our well-rounded capabilities also extend beyond network services to cybersecurity, to help enterprises be cyber-resilient as they onboard more digitalised processes and platforms."

SPTel's offerings have garnered increasing interest and take-up from local businesses across industry sectors, including Sheng Siong, Singapore Pools, Abyfarm and Lift Hub, which have onboarded SPTel's network and digital services to support their operations.

Citing the benefits of better flexibility for network management as a key reason for the partnership, Lim Hock Chee, Chief Executive Officer of Sheng Siong, said, "SPTel has given us greater flexibility in managing our networks across our supermarket outlets island-wide. With its digital services and cost efficient service models, we can leverage their robust and resilient fibre network to roll out innovations such as video analytics to automate tasks such as the management of store traffic. SPTel's digitalised services allow us to customise our own solutions according to our requirements without having to buy into high bandwidth or hardware."

About SPTel

SPTel is a joint venture company of ST Engineering and SP Group. SPTel uses unique fibre pathways that combine leased SP Group infrastructure and owned fibre pipes, laid alongside the power network cables. Through this, SPTel provides a differentiated design and diverse business class digital network solution for discerning, best-in-class enterprises and mission critical businesses. For more information, please visit www.sptel.com .

Related Links :

https://sptel.com/