Spurwing Communications appoints Emma Jenkins-Lee as Managing Director

Singapore, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spurwing Communications, an award-winning leader in strategic healthcare communications, has strengthened its team with the appointment of Emma Jenkins-Lee to its newly created role of Managing Director.

In her new role, Jenkins-Lee will spearhead Spurwing’s next phase of growth, drive client relationships and lead the team to consistently deliver communication campaigns that drive positive change and have tangible business impact. She will work closely with Spurwing’s founder and CEO, Emma Thompson, to shape the business.

Commenting on the appointment, Thompson said, “I am thrilled to welcome someone of Emma’s calibre to the team. She brings solid communications counsel and experience evident through her impressive client tenure track record and the agency growth she has delivered in the region over the past decade. The breadth and depth of the work Emma has done in the technology sector, and many others, will be invaluable to strengthening our offering, leading our team of integrated experts and taking the business to the next level. We’re hugely excited to benefit from her expertise and fresh perspective as we prioritise growth in 2022 and beyond.”

Spurwing delivers strategic communications programmes for clients in the healthcare, nutrition and food sectors and has grown rapidly since it was founded in 2015. From its headquarters in Singapore, and through its Global Health PR network, the team of 15 applies its specialist industry expertise to strategic corporate communications, medical communications and creative briefs.

“I wanted my next role to be something different, and the chance to lead an agency like Spurwing, which was seeking fresh thinking and operational expertise, is a brilliant, new opportunity for me. The agency’s journey so far is impressive and its mission is clear – to help clients motivate the people that matter. Spurwing has a great client roster that includes some of the most innovative healthcare and agribusinesses in Asia Pacific and the team is delivering fantastic campaigns that are truly inspiring change. I’m eager to bring my experience to current clients, and lead the team and agency through the next stage of growth.”

Jenkins-Lee was previously Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific at LEWIS, where she was responsible for the strategic development and growth of the region. During her tenure she diversified the company’s offerings to include a full spectrum of integrated marketing services and grew its geographical presence, leading the launch of two new offices.

She has extensive communications experience in the Asia Pacific region, advising senior level clients on briefs spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia and Australia. In the last 18 years she has led strategic communications programmes for numerous high-profile clients in the technology, FMCG, automotive and travel and tourism sectors.





