Squarefoot Flooring Offering Floorings that Transform Your Space

Flooring is an essential part of any building's interior design and can easily make a place look stunning or completely boring. Designers always put extra effort into flooring as it is often considered to be the foundation of every building.

Regardless of what type of design has been chosen for a certain space, having complementary flooring is a must. All floorings must be able to withstand constant use as they will be the most used surfaces anywhere you go. There are many choices within the market that you can pick from but looking at practical aspects is the most important thing.

Style, pricing, and quality are some of the most researched factors about flooring. You can easily save up money by buying cheap flooring; however, it won't last you long. Nowadays, flooring is considered to be an investment, and there are several options available that can fit even low budgets. Squarefoot flooring offers all types of flooring that can fit any style and price while having great quality.

The flooring market has a wide range of designs that you can choose from, which is why your choices can make or break your living space. Thus, having a bit of information on the different types of flooring can be extremely beneficial.

Engineered Hardwood Flooring

Engineered hardwood flooring is constructed with a thin layer of hardwood to achieve its famous appearance, and the core is made with plywood. There are many different types of engineered hardwood flooring, and each of them provides a different esthetic. The main difference between all of them is mostly color and the type of hardwood that was mixed with plywood. This is why all types of engineered hardwood flooring have the same pros and cons, such as

Pros:

• It is durable

• Its unique construction stops it from bowing and warping

• Has protective moisture barriers installed with it

• Easy care

• Easy maintenance

Cons:

• It can't be refinished

• It can get scratched and dented

• Not a 100% waterproof

Laminate Flooring

Laminate flooring is well known to be one of the most unique types of floorings that can be bought even on a small budget due to its affordable installation price. It is considered to be the next big trend in flooring as it is able to imitate tile, stone, and wood flooring.

Laminate flooring is made from layers of adhered fiberboard that have an image of stone, wood, or tile printed on top of them. Thus, laminate flooring is able to give off a realistic look without having to go through the trouble of cleaning dirty grout joints. There are many different types of laminate flooring within the market, such as:

• Glueless-Click: this type of laminate flooring does not require glue and can simply be placed on the floor. Two-thirds of laminate flooring are glueless-click.

• Glued laminate flooring: this type of flooring requires gluing down the laminate floor pieces.

• Pre-glued: this type of laminate flooring has glue already applied to it; you just need to moisten it to activate the glue.

While laminate flooring may seem like the ideal flooring for your home. It has its pros and cons:

Pros

• affordable

• It gives a beautiful appearance

• Easy to install

• Has great resilience

• Simple maintenance

Cons

• It can't be refinished

• Can't withstand moisture

Hardwood Flooring

Hardwood flooring is made up of popular species such as maple, oak, cherry, and walnut. It is also commonly known as solid wood flooring, and this type of flooring is the most common type of flooring within Canada. Hardwood flooring has a huge variety that you can choose from, such as:

Acacia hardwood

You will find that Acacia hardwood flooring provides a unique esthetic as the flooring has all sorts of colors that complement each other. The pros and cons of Acacia hardwood flooring include:

Pros:

• Unique

• High durability

• Easy maintenance

• Moderate cost

• Environmentally friendly

Cons:

• Irregular appearance

• Planks can sometimes be short

Oak Hardwood Flooring

This type of flooring has a natural appeal to it. It is the ideal flooring to choose from as it is known to be sturdy and long-lasting. The colors of this type of flooring can vary from red to dark brown, and you can even find it with high to low gloss. It comes in a range of patterns that can be anywhere between straight to stunning swirls. Some of the pros and cons of Oak Hardwood Flooring include

Pros:

• Durable

• Dense

• Unique elasticity

• Easy maintenance

Cons:

• Hard to repair

• It cannot be refinished

Vinyl Flooring

Vinyl flooring is a common choice of flooring for residential usage. It has the ability to imitate expensive flooring without having to spend a huge sum of money on maintaining its appearance. It is categorized under resilient flooring as it is made of artificial composites such as plastic, linoleum, or rubber.

1. Toucan Vinyl flooring

Toucan vinyl flooring is the perfect type of vinyl flooring if you are looking for a minimalistic and modern style in your home and office. It gives a light and airy look and works with any surrounding décor. Some of the pros and cons of Toucan vinyl flooring include:

Pros

• Easy installation

• Cost

• Durability

Cons

• It can easily be damaged by furniture

• It can be damaged by moisture

• It is difficult to remove; thus, if it gets damaged, its removal becomes hard.

2. Fuzion Vinyl Flooring

It looks perfect with both dark tone and light tone décor while instantly making the place look luxurious. This vinyl flooring is known to look realistic, instantly making people think it's made from hardwood even when it's not. Another plus point is that it looks especially good in homes and offices that have indoor plants. But even Fuzion Vinyl Flooring has its pros and cons, such as:

Pros

• It is waterproof

• Pet friendly

Cons

• Installation can be difficult

• Costly

Conclusion

The type of flooring you opt for greatly depends on your esthetics and current trends. With so many choices within the market, At Squarefoot Flooring, we have very professional, knowledgeable, and experienced staff; you can be sure that you will never run out of options.

