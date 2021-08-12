Sri Kota Specialist Medical Centre Honoured at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognise 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.

The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.

Sri Kota Specialist Medical Centre's Journey to Success

Established in 1999, Sri Kota Specialist Medical Centre is the largest private tertiary hospital in Klang, Malaysia. committed to holistic treatment and healthcare excellence. Sri Kota was born out of a vision to be the most accessible and preferred community medical centre, with a mission to provide affordable, comprehensive and high-quality specialist healthcare services. The Hospital's core disciplines are in Nephrology, Urology and Hand, Upper Limb & Micro Surgery, as well as three Centres of Excellence – Cancer, Heart and Spine.

The Hospital's core values of always maintaining a high level of Professionalism, Accountability, Respect, Teamwork, Safety and putting people first have been etched into each member of the staff. It would be impossible to grow year on year while hitting new milestones and achievements, without the commitment of Sri Kota's consultant specialists, medically trained professionals, and staff working together as a team. Having a "people first" mentality has enabled Sri Kota to reach its success today, garnering recognition from the community, business leaders and prestigious award committees.

Sri Kota prides itself on its culture, which goes back to the "people first" mentality. Whether it's the patients, consultants, or staff, the Hospital always endeavours to create a positive work environment built around empathy. Sri Kota regularly organises internal events to extend appreciation to their staff, such as an annual dinner and International Nurses Day celebrations.

As part of the Hospital's commitment to better serve its community, the Hospital participates in various CSR activities. Sri Kota is constantly on the lookout for opportunities to support schools in its locality, embarking on an annual Hand Hygiene Campaign in 2019 to raise awareness and cultivate better personal hygiene among pre-school students. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hospital supplied 20,000 face masks with attached eye shields to 19 primary and secondary schools and mask keepers to 12 pre-schools. Over the years, Sri Kota has actively supported Soroptimist International Damansara, a non-profit organisation dedicated towards helping underprivileged children reach their potential through an Education Assistance Programme. Since 2015, the Hospital has also been collaborating with The Star's Newspaper-in-Education programme.

Sri Kota is always looking for new ways to provide better healthcare and experiences for the Klang community and beyond. In recent years, the Hospital launched three specialist Centres of Excellence for Cancer, Heart and Spine related illnesses. Investing in the latest technologies is also a priority at Sri Kota. The Hospital recently upgraded to a new GE Healthcare 70cm Wide Bore MRI machine – the Signa Voyager.

Always striving for healthcare excellence, Sri Kota launched an Operational Excellence Initiative which encompasses several strategies to improve their services and commitment to the community. This includes hiring more consultants, organising regular online training courses for nurses and administration staff, utilising social media and public relations to educate the public and actively engaging the community through CSR activities.

With patient satisfaction and wellbeing a priority, the Hospital is actively improving their facilities and technologies to create better experiences for the entire healthcare ecosystem in the Klang community. Sri Kota's Cancer Centre is the only such centre in the Klang region and the Centre plans to collaborate with other hospitals for referrals of their cancer patients. More emphasis will also be placed on digital and social media marketing to educate the younger generations on ways to improve their quality of life.

