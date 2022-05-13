Sri Lanka’s Twinery, Innovations by MAS Bags Top Awards at Health 2.0 Conference 2022 in Dubai

—

Sri Lanka’s Twinery, Innovations by MAS, was recently recognised for its innovations in the health and wellness sector where it received the Health 2.0 Best Companies Award. Adding to the fame, Dr. Angelo Karunaratne, Head of Product and Technology for Health & Wellness at MAS Holdings received the Health 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award. He is a Biomedical Engineer, Scientist and Technologist.

Sri Lanka’s Twinery, Innovations by MAS has been making long strides across the world in the fields of health and wellness and creating awareness around the active compression, enhanced circulation and therapeutic pain relief solutions that have been developed and can be commercialized via business engagement models.

Welcoming the awards, Amrah Akbar – Director, Health and Wellness at MAS Holdings Sri Lanka said, “Many knew MAS Holdings as an apparel manufacturing company, and rightly so. We made our mark as a company making high-quality apparels. Today, we have gone much further and become an apparel tech innovation company solving consumers undermet and unmet needs in the space of HealthTech. We are now ready to partner with Start-ups and C-suite levels of Healthtech companies in the world who are looking for partners to design, develop and commercialize products and solutions.”

Sri Lanka’s Twinery, Innovations by MAS has dedicated manufacturing facilities which are ISO 13485 and GMP certified to contract manufacture medical-grade products and solutions. Twinery is a design-to-delivery solution provider for Healthtech products.

Dr. Angelo Karunaratne – Head of Product and Technology for Health & Wellness at Sri Lanka’s Twinery, Innovations by MAS, spoke about the specialised resources employed to produce world-class innovations. “At Twinery, our team understands the intersection of form and function, with a world-class expertise in design, engineering and material sciences. We specialize in next-to-skin solutions and innovating breakthrough textile led solutions by identifying the unmet needs of consumers.”

“Existing circulation enhancement devices were functionally limited, bulky and not user friendly which led to Twinery offering white-label, active pneumatic compression technology solutions that were scientifically validated, highly effective, portable and un-tethered. “For circulation enhancement solutions in the medical space, the team has designed and developed an FDA Class II, 510K compliant product for lymphedema management,” added Dr. Karunaratne.

In HealthTech, Twinery has researched and developed solutions that manage, recover and augment the human form. Circulation enhancement solutions integrated with patented wavetec technology, have been designed, developed and commercialised with strategic business partners in the North American and European regions, to either manage or improve recovery of consumers who have certain medical or non-medical circulation related conditions.

Additionally, pain management solutions in next-to-skin form factors have been integrated with technologies that are designed and built to alleviate and manage pain. All these innovative solutions were showcased at Health 2.0.

Aside from products to stay ahead of the competition, the company leverages on intellectual property as a strategic and tactical tool. Twinery’s work on intellectual property has been recognized globally where it has been recognised as the ‘Most Influential Innovator’ at the Clarivate South and South-East Asia Innovation Awards for 2-years in a row.

About Us: Twinery is home to over fifty disruptive technologies across materials, sensors, lighting, heating, sensing and odor protection in the world. With over 30-years of experience manufacturing for the world’s largest brands, MAS has unparalleled knowledge of the human body and biomechanics, as well as fabric wearability and material science.

