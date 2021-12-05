Sriracha Inu Gets Listed On PancakeSwap

The token is available on PancakeSwap, DexTools and PooCoin.

The Sriracha Inu team is pleased to announce its listing on PancakeSwap. Sriracha Inu has a KYC’d team and has reached a 1M MC milestone barely 20 hours after its debut. It is deflationary rewards token that awards holders in Binance-Pegged Ethereum. It indeed gets spicier, as they have already solidified partnerships before their launch!

Customized Mini-Games for airdrops and prizes are released regularly, with a P2E game and NFT Marketplace in the pipeline. $SRIRACHA is the native token of the Sriracha Inu project and is the backbone of the Sriracha ecosystem.

Token Concept

The token's concept is straightforward. With the $SRIRACHA tokens held, it will generate revenue and passive income to all its holders in $ETH.

Token holders will receive 8% of every transaction (buy & sell) that is made in the current structure. 500 Trillion tokens have already been burned to raise the demand and decrease the supply of the token, thus raising the value. The token has been deliberately constructed to ensure stability and only 500 Trillion $SRIRACHA tokens are currently available in the Circulating Supply.

Below is the carefully crafted token distribution structure of the $SRIRACHA token;

● 8% Rewards Distribution (In Binance-Peg Ethereum)

● 4% Liquidity (Ensures maintenance of healthy liquidity)

● 1% Buyback & Burn (Ensures stability of the token)

● 2% Marketing

Listed on PancakeSwap, CoinGecko, and CoinMarketCap

The token is available on PancakeSwap, DexTools, and PooCoin. The token's initial presale ended last week with a good response from participants.

Sriracha Inu has been listed on CoinGecko and is also in line to be on CoinMarketCap in the near future. The team eyes many prominent DEX & CEX listings as well, including Gate.io and their ultimate goal – Coinbase.

The marketing team is leaving no stone unturned in helping expand the strong community to all the crypto fanatics worldwide by using various means such as Billboards, Intensive Social Media Campaigns, and Contests.

Additional strategic collaborations are in the works and will be revealed in the coming months. Moreover, the project plans to onboard the most prominent crypto space influencers, conduct several AMAs with reputable communities, and use geo-targeted/regional marketing which will, in turn, maximize its outreach to a global audience.

Strategic Alliance

The project team has entered a strategic alliance with the ‘Superpack’ (Hina Inu, Kuma Inu, Keisuke Inu, Kitty Inu & Fat Doge), thus strengthening its foothold. They aim to achieve the same feats as their Superpack partners by reaching a $50 million market cap and developing a strong-cored community.

With the success of the token presale, the project has fulfilled its vision thus far and is ready to move on to the next phase. No doubt why it is being compared to the likes of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and EverGrow.

About Sriracha Inu:

Sriracha Inu is a deflationary reward token on the Binance Smart Chain that pays out in Ethereum (ETH) rewards. It's more than simply a rewards token and aims to be world-renowned and a household name.

