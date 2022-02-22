SSAB introduces new authentication measures for Hardox(R) In My Body

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By introducing new authentication measures, leading Swedish steel producer SSAB is increasing its efforts to combat counterfeits on the markets of South East Asia.



Authentic Sign of Quality

Under the 'Hardox® In My Body ' trademark, licensed manufacturers using high strength steel from SSAB offer highly productive, durable and cost-efficient products. Only those who use state-of-the-art design, exceptional manufacturing qualities and use of genuine Hardox® wear plate are admitted to the program and may brand their products with the Hardox® In My Body sign.

Recognizing Authenticity

To help businesses and end-users better recognize the genuine Hardox® In My Body products, SSAB has updated their product signs with new authenticating measures. In addition to the identifiable logo, each sign comes with a unique QR code together with a sign ID and pin code.

Users can scan the QR code with any QR reader, which will open up a unique website link that requires the specific pin code. An immediate verification of the sign will be displayed, ensuring that users know exactly what they are working with. The sign ID can also be used to trace products and users can reach out to SSAB via email to start the process.

SSAB is continuously monitoring the market for counterfeit products. At the same time, it is giving end-users the tools to authenticate the equipment they are working with for a two-pronged enforcement approach. If users are concerned that they may have been misled into purchasing counterfeit products or wish to report any offenders, please contact SSAB immediately.

A Community Built for Success

Members of the Hardox® In My Body community stand to benefit in a variety of ways . Products are also guaranteed long-term cost efficiency, delivering productivity, durability, safety, and low operating costs. Furthermore, the weight-optimized design and use of Hardox® wear steel bring about increased load capacity for payloads, as well as incoming and outgoing fuel savings.

"Maintenance, downtime, and repair costs are kept to a minimum, and the long service life allows for work efficiency and a high resale value in the long run. For the mining, construction, quarrying, road building, recycling, demolition, or agriculture industries, these are innovations and improvements that can separate your business from the competition," said John Kuan, Country manager for South East Asia, SSAB

A Global Presence – The Sign of Quality

With over 500 members in 60 countries, the Hardox® In My Body program helps businesses get to the next level with comprehensive support from SSAB. Aside from the high-quality equipment that is authentic and traceable, the company also aids members in expansion to new markets with enhanced promotions in their digital channels as well.

The community grows with quality and peace of mind that they can offer the best to their customers through leveraging SSAB's expertise in material technology, applications, and manufacturing methods, together with priority access and first-hand information and recommendations to the latest innovations in wear steel.

For genuine Hardox® products, ensure you buy direct from SSAB manufacturers. SSAB is the only producer of Hardox® wear plate.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.