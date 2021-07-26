SSAB leads digitalization of steel industry with mobile apps

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although belonging to a traditional steel manufacturing industry, SSAB is leading the charge for technological innovation with its new mobile app called SmartSteel and other digital tools for its clients.



SSAB Smart Steel

SSAB recognizes the need to keep up with digital revolution in the form of its latest SmartSteel mobile app. In a nutshell, SmartSteel allows users and clients to access all the data related to a steel product using just their smartphone.

Information such as product name and number, material properties, and even material certificates of a certain steel product can now be accessed just by scanning the barcode and plate marking of a steel product.

SmartSteel Offers Efficiency and Savings

Such a quick and easy way to gather and give information about steel items is invaluable, especially industries such as construction and mining where time is of the essence.

In Indonesia, for example, where the demand for steel for various industries is set to hit 22.7 million metric tons in 2024 (S&P Global Platts report), any efficiency gains in procurement of steel products can make a huge impact, and SmartSteel has the potential to speed up this process significantly.

"Imagine just using your phone to get all the information you need about a steel item, whether you've bought it already or just looking to upgrade to SSAB. You've just saved yourself a huge amount of time, not to mention the stress of looking for reference materials that may not be accurate," says John Kuan, Country manager for South East Asia, SSAB.

SSAB Calculators Provide Instant Data and Recommendations

Aside from the new SmartSteel app, SSAB also launched a couple of digital calculators and tools to further help its clients and which everyone can use, from the end user to company representatives.

BendCalc is a mobile app that calculates bending parameters for press braking of SSAB steel such as Strenx Performance Steel, Docol Automotive Steel, and Hardox Wear Plate.

In just seconds, it can give graphical results for required data such as the required bending force, opening angle during maximal stroke, punch depth, springback, and minimum flange height.

Another calculator app is WearCalc, which gives users definite data on how much upgrading to a Hardox wear plate can help in increasing service life and payload. The app can calculate data such as sliding wear for different rock types, possible weight reduction after upgrading, and increase in payload and service life after upgrading.

Those doing welding works will appreciate the WeldCalc mobile app in presenting welding recommendations for Hardox wear plates and Strenx performance steels. You can get recommendations for preheat and interpass temperatures, minimum and maximum heat input, welding machine settings, and even risk analysis and save and share the report as a PDF file.

Finally, SSAB also developed its own EcoUpgraded app, which gives you an estimate on how much carbon dioxide and fuel savings you will achieve upon upgrading to SSAB high-strength steel.

"Countries like Indonesia are putting more focus on lessening environmental impact and having tools such as the SSAB EcoUpgraded app can make adhering to new environmental regulations and standards much easier and faster for companies," adds John Kuan.

All these new apps including SmartSteel are now available for download for both iOS and Android users.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

