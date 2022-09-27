SSAB Set to Debut at Vietnam Mining & Construction Show This October With Revolutionary Hardox® Product Line

Setting its sights on improving the mining industry

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global steel company, SSAB has announced its upcoming debut presence at the Vietnam Mining & Construction Show this October, with its state-of-the-art Hardox® product line leading the way.



Hardox® at Mining Vietnam 2022

SSAB bringing Hardox® to Hanoi

Set to take place from 4 to 6 October at the International Center for Exhibition, Hanoi (IEC), SSAB will join others in the industry to show case the latest and greatest of its Hardox® offerings, in particular, its benefits for the mining sector.

Quarry and mining operations often put high demands on equipment, and Hardox® is able to alleviate many of the concerns throughout the production flow due to its unique properties. As a global leader in abrasion-resistant (AR) steel, utilizing Hardox® translates to extended longevity and guaranteed high productivity in even the most challenging environments compared to other steel products on the market. Most importantly, safety is always the number one concern that the use of Hardox® can address.

Superior wear resistance reduces potential downtime needed for repair, be it damage caused by sliding, impact, or squeezing. Perfect for new and existing operations, the outstanding weldability and workshop-friendly properties of Hardox® mean it can be easily integrated into established repair regimes, ensuring that production stays efficient and reduces the need to rely on stockpiling of spare parts.

Hardox® is versatile, tough and high performance

In addition, the design of the Hardox® wear plate breaks the boundaries of traditional limits, allowing for new levels of performance that are enhanced further by increased cost savings for various applications including shovels, bulldozers, tippers, transfer chutes, and more.

Hardox® is also designed for applications requiring extremely high abrasion resistance that can still be welded, cut, milled, and drilled using standard workshop practices. Meanwhile, grades of genuine Hardox® wear plates are manufactured in SSAB's advanced facility, one of the world's most CO₂ efficient steel production plants.

Genuine, certificated steel products ensure operational safety and longevity of operations. Decades of research into the steel manufacturing and testing process have also led to the establishment of safer, more environmentally friendly production processes and longer-lasting, more endurable steel products.

SSAB continues to push ahead with innovation and ingenuity, and industries looking to leverage the advantages of its products will benefit from working with the experts at the company.

Visit SSAB Vietnam official stand D206 at IEC and learn more.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, visit www.ssab.com. You can also join us on our official social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.