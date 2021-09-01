SSAB is transforming Indonesia's energy sector with sustainable steel innovations

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global steel manufacturer and supplier, SSAB, is doubling down on its campaign to promote sustainability practices by continuously improving its current line of steel products, while pushing forward with the development of the world's first fossil-free steel.



SSAB steels in mining and construction operations

Sustainability has been one of the key issues in recent years in countries like Indonesia, where the demand for steel is estimated to increase 22.7 million metric tons in 2024, which in turn could have huge negative effects on carbon dioxide emissions.

Sustainability through quality

SSAB's steel such as Hardox® wear plates have inherent properties that promote sustainability and can help curtail the negative environmental impact of steel-dependent industries such as mining.

Hardox® wear plates, for example, are proven to have industry-leading hardness and toughness, which help extend the service life of truck bodies, containers, and other equipment used in harsh environments like mine sites. This allows savings in both time and resources, leading to more efficient work processes that benefit the environment.

Hardox® wear plates are also lightweight which contributes to less fuel consumption, greatly reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the long run.

Other benefits of using high-quality Hardox® steels include the ability to streamline and, in some cases, downsize vehicle fleets. Because vehicles lined with Hardox® wear plates are stronger and lighter, they carry more load without the need for bigger equipment or increasing vehicle quantity.

"Hardox® 450 has made our operations more efficient, leading to not only huge savings but also better yield using the same equipment," says Zulfa Kurniawan, manager maintenance fixed plant of Berau Coal Energy, an Indonesia's leading coal producer which utilizes Hardox® 450 grade.

Fossil-free future

While SSAB has continued to improve its current steel products, fossil fuels used in steel manufacturing are still the main culprit for sky-high carbon dioxide emissions. That's why SSAB is also hard at work in developing what the company believes will be the world's first fossil-free steel.

Just in July, SSAB's headquarter in Sweden has rolled out the first steel produced using HYBRIT technology, i.e. reduced by 100% fossil-free hydrogen instead of coal and coke, with good results. The steel is now being delivered to their first customer, the Volvo Group. The trial delivery is an important step on the way to a completely fossil-free value chain for iron and steelmaking and it is a milestone in the HYBRIT partnership between SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall.

SSAB has made great technological strides in utilizing hydrogen to replace fossil fuel-powered processes in manufacturing steel. And completely replacing fossil fuels in the steel industry will have an immense positive effect on the environment, as the steel industry currently accounts for 7% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions. SSAB is confident it can be completely fossil-free steel by 2045.

For genuine Hardox® products, ensure you buy direct from SSAB manufacturers. SSAB is the only producer of Hardox® wear plate.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, visit www.ssab.com. You can also join us on our official social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Related Links :

http://www.ssab.com