SSBG Carving Out A Niche In The Highly Competitive Business Coaching Arena

Business coaching as an industry has only been around for the last two decades. Yet, it’s currently deemed the second-fasted growing sector of the global economy, having seen an average increased market value of over 6% year-on-year. Demand for business coaches is also growing exponentially, with LinkedIn’s most recent data indicating well over 6 million searches on its site alone for coaching services.

Despite the high demand for business coaching in and across various specialist areas like corporate social responsibility, marketing, and supply chain management, the business coaching sector is oversaturated. This oversaturation is primarily due to the vast majority of coaches servicing either start-ups or established multinationals. Such practices have left a serious gap in services offered to mid-market companies, which form the backbone of a thriving economy.

It is in this environment that SSBG has found a niche. Coaching start-ups that are already set for exponential growth or multinationals that are too big to fail is one thing. Coaching companies that are well established but which fall somewhere between being an SME and a large corporation is quite another. That’s because coaches working in this specific area need to help these companies navigate pressures from peer competitors as well as from start-ups and larger corporations. They also have to identify outdated processes and prepare these companies to move from mid-market to large-scale operations.

It's a particularly specialised and trying area in which to function, and not all coaches are willing to take up the challenge. However, the growth and scaling of mid-market companies is essential for ensuring a dynamic and viable economy. Companies like SSBG understand this and have, thus, left behind the melee of coaches vying for start-up or large corporate attention in favour of sustaining and growing the vital ‘business middle class’.

