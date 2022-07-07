SS&C's Blue Prism World in Singapore Showcases Intelligent Automation's Mission-Critical Role in Region

At the inaugural Blue Prism World On Tour 2022, Asia Pacific, SS&C Blue Prism revealed key opportunities and innovative use cases of Intelligent Automation in Asia Pacific

WINDSOR, Conn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C Blue Prism held its first APAC conference, Blue Prism World on Tour 2022, Asia Pacific in Singapore on 6 July to empower and reimagine the future of the workforce with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA) in Asia Pacific.

The hybrid conference saw the attendance of 130 in-person and over 300 virtual attendees across Asia Pacific (APAC) in senior leadership roles from critical industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. Aimed at discussing the opportunities, latest trends and innovative use cases of RPA and IA, the conference welcomed speakers from Schroders, Advantest, National Australia Bank, and Air New Zealand, who shared how RPA and IA solutions are transforming their business operations.

"It is heartening to witness technology leaders in automation, innovation, and digital transformation share their perspectives and innovative ways of unlocking the potential of automation technologies. To construct agile enterprises of the future, we need to harness the collaborative power of people and intelligent automation. We are committed to offering best-in-class services for our customers to increase their capabilities and competitiveness," said Sunny Saha, Chief Operating Officer, APAC, SS&C Blue Prism.

The conference featured a panel discussion between Robert Dewar, Vice President of Financial Services, SS&C Blue Prism, APAC; Wisanu Sricharoen, FSVP, Head of Transformation, Siam Commercial Bank; Hokito Salim Lew, Automation Manager – Operations Innovation, Schroders; and Shantanu Dey, V.P. Business Strategy and Global Operations Support, Midland Credit Management. The full list of speakers is available here.

As many APAC businesses look to build back better in a post-pandemic world, these discussions are timely, as automation is one of the biggest drivers of overall organisational productivity and plays a strategic role in digital and business transformations.

Winners Of Customers Excellence Awards

The winners of the annual Blue Prism Customer Excellence Awards were announced at the conference, for outstanding innovation and transformational use of Blue Prism RPA and IA solutions.

Award winners from APAC include:

Head of Intelligent Automation of the Year: Steve Blunt , The University of Sydney

, The Total Transformation APAC: Westpac Banking Corporation

Innovation Excellence APAC: Midland Credit Management

ROM Excellence APAC: Shell PLC

Pinnacle Award: Exec's Choice APAC: Westpac Banking Corporation

As part of its ongoing CSR commitments, SS&C Blue Prism pledged to donate £25 (S$36) for each in-person attendee and £5 (S$7) for each virtual attendee to the International Rescue Committee.

SS&C Blue Prism provides leading enterprise intelligent automation technology worldwide, empowering customers to reimagine how work gets done with a secure and scalable intelligent digital workforce. A digital workforce increases efficiency, reduces operating costs and returns millions of hours to staff to focus on the things that matter most.

