SSI SCHAEFER On Track to Open Singapore's Largest Fully Automated Cold Storage at Tee Yih Jia Food Hub in Q1 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SSI SCHAEFER, the global leader of warehouse and logistics solutions, and Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing Pte Ltd ("Tee Yih Jia" or "TYJ"), a leading frozen foods manufacturer, are set to launch Singapore's largest automated rack-clad high bay warehouse storage facility in Q1 2022 at Tee Yih Jia's new $450 million production facility in Senoko – the "Tee Yih Jia Food Hub".

The upcoming Tee Yih Jia facility consists of three warehouses — two cold rooms and one ambient temperature dry store — and features rack clad high bay warehouse with an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) which allows the automated placement and retrieval of high-volume loads from TYJ's storage locations.

Spanning more than 100,000 pallet positions of frozen storage racks, TYJ's food factory and warehouse storage facility sits on a land area of 40,000 m². It is installed with 15 SSI EXYZ cranes which is estimated to be able to move up to 300 pallets per hour with automation technology.

This cooperation comes as warehouse automation booms across the Asia-Pacific region. The APAC automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of about 10% between 2021 and 2026. This growth is prominent in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, as companies recognize the advantages provided by ASRS systems and increase focus towards market adoption.

"Logistics automation has been on the uptrend for several years, and COVID-19 has only accelerated this trajectory. With F&B, pharmaceutical and eCommerce booming, cold chain operators and logistics service providers need to evolve their warehouses to support a strong, undisrupted supply chain. As we move towards the next generation of smart logistics, APAC organizations must combine robotics and intelligence software to keep up with shifting market dynamics and meet current and future demands," said Xavier Perello Pairada, Senior Vice President, Regional head APAC & MEA at SSI SCHAEFER.

Solve warehouse challenges with SSI SCHAEFER technology

As a global storage systems leader, SSI SCHAEFER provides a range of warehouse automation solutions to address common challenges faced by cold chain operators and logistics providers. For those with limited vertical or horizontal space, SSI SCHAEFER's rack clad high-bay warehouse technology offers high storage density, direct access to every article, rapid processing speeds, reliability and optimal space utilization.

Within warehouses, the SSI EXYZ Storage and Retrieval Machine is a fully automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) delivering efficient movements on the X-, Y-, and Z-axis. Suitable for deep-freeze environments down to -30°C, SSI EXYZ enables rapid storage and retrieval in spaces that are too cold for humans to operate.

Meanwhile, Automated Guided Vehicles optimize and automate material flow, from picking source pallets off conveyors and sending them to pickers for order consolidation — all while minimizing the risk of human error. The goods are also tagged for easy item tracking and tracing.

Recognizing that every company's challenges are unique, SSI SCHAEFER builds custom solutions for each organization's requirements.

As more businesses seek warehouse automation solutions, SSI SCHAEFER is well-positioned to help increase supply chain management and efficiency, improve food safety and storage, reduce revenue loss through spoilage, and create a safer environment for workers.

About SSI SCHAEFER

The SSI Schaefer Group is the world's leading provider of modular warehousing and logistics solutions. Employing 10,500 people across six continents, SSI Schaefer develops and implements innovative industry-specific answers to its customers' unique challenges, by designing, developing and manufacturing systems for warehouses, industrial plants, workshops and offices. SSI Schaefer is also a leading provider of modular, regularly updated software for in-house material flows. Designed by a strong team of 1,100 engineers, SSI Schaefer's broad IT offering, including its WAMAS® and SAP products, delivers seamless support for all warehouse and material flow processes.

For more information, please visit https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-sg

About Tee Yih Jia Group

Tee Yih Jia Food is a leading frozen foods manufacturer in Singapore, exporting more than 90% of its renowned Spring Home products to more than 80 countries in Europe, North America, South Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Delivering high-quality and innovative products drive TYJ. Its flagship brand, Spring Home, offers an extensive range of frozen convenience food products. TYJ's brand portfolio includes Happy Belly, Masterchef and Ryushobo, targeted to offer consumers a wholesome food experience and niche frozen food products with convenience.

Food safety is at the core of everything TYJ does. TYJ's commitment to upholding stringent product quality and hygiene standards remains the bedrock of its operations.

For more information, please visit https://tyjfood.com/

Related Links :

https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-sg