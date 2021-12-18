St. Bonaventure University’s Online Master of Arts in Communication Degree Prepares Students for the Changing Communications Landscape

St. Bonaventure’s online Master of Arts in Communication program equips students with the necessary skills to master the art of storytelling and craft high-touch content for varying audiences.

—

It’s becoming apparent that consumers expect more from their brands these days. They don’t just go to Sephora to buy face cream, for example. They are looking for non-toxic ingredients, sustainable packaging, an equal opportunity employer and other causes dear to their heart.

Brands need to represent something more than just a product or service to appeal to today’s socially conscious consumer. A study conducted by Edelman in 2018 revealed that almost two-thirds of consumers admitted to making purchases based on beliefs and values. These findings suggest storytelling is more important than ever before.

St. Bonaventure’s online Master of Arts in Communication program helps students develop the skills to craft compelling brand stories. Students learn to create a truly viable campaign vision, produce high-touch content for their target audience, prepare a data analysis strategy, and measure success. In addition to core courses, they may also select a specialization based on their career aspirations: content marketing, integrated marketing communication, and public relations.

The program aims to prepare students for professional life and better equip those who are already specialists in their respective fields. The curriculum emphasizes integrity and teaches students to connect with diverse audiences while embodying empathy, ethical principles and freedom of expression. Students develop conceptual and strategic thinking and visual and written communication skills throughout the program.

Since 2004, St. Bonaventure University has offered this specialized communication master's degree. This legacy program was among the first of its kind to go online in 2013 and has consistently built upon the core principles of integrated marketing communication. The degree offers both the creative and strategic skillset to ensure that data and creative thought evolve into meaningful brand messages and storytelling that resonates with and engages audiences.

About St. Bonaventure University

St. Bonaventure University is one of the leading universities in New York State that offers an expansive list of online graduate degrees. The University’s online Master’s in Communication is regarded as one of the best in the industry. The Jandoli School of Communication is one of just three schools offering Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) accredited online graduate programs.

