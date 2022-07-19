St Kitts and Nevis to host its famous Restaurant Week after two years break

Basseterre, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, St Kitts and Nevis will once again celebrate the annual "Restaurant Week" from July 14 to 24, 2022. With this, the twin island country is set to celebrate its culture, cuisine, and local ingredients with the island's best chefs.

Restaurant week is an event where restaurants offer reduced or fixed price menus so that customers can try many different types of food that may normally be out of their price range.

Mid and upper-range establishments join restaurant week annually, but any restaurant can take part in the event. The general concept is that local restaurants partner with local tourist organizations or chambers of commerce to promote a week of lunch and dinner specials.

St Kitts and Nevis’ restaurant week will also shine a spotlight on Kittitian and Nevisian farmers. During each stage of the activities and competitions during the week, the restaurants will highlight the significance of farmers among the travellers. They will showcase the vibrant cultural and authentic cuisine of the twin island with magnificent events.

Among the events planned for this year is the Tasting Showcase, which will be held in both St Kitts and Nevis, where restaurants serve up dishes made from this year's theme ingredient - sweet potato. The St Kitts Tasting Showcase takes place on July 10 and the Nevis version on July 16. Besides this, there will also be a bartender/mixologist competition where participants will complete the winning cocktail, "The Eye-Opener", which must feature one of the Kitts rums, and it will take place on July 14.

Another key event on the calendar will be Grill Fest on July 23, which “pays tribute to the grill masters as they vie for the title of Best Grill Master in three categories: poultry, pork and seafood". Every participating restaurant will offer savoury dishes and beverages to the attendees as they will witness the serving up of the tasty dishes featuring the sweet potato.

Participating restaurants will design one-off menus, each incorporating the theme ingredient. More than 50 restaurants will be participating in the event to give local experiences through culinary, entertainment and artisans.

One of the participating restaurants will be Serendipity, a cosy restaurant, lounge, and bar situated in the historic Fortlands, a short walk from downtown Basseterre. Both Serendipity's extensive lunch and dinner menus will offer the patrons a wide variety of local and international cuisine.

Another restaurant, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, will participate in St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week and its three-course menu will surely showcase the talent of the Four Seasons culinary team. Natalia Ristorante resorts also expressed pleasure in announcing their participation in this annual tradition of dining out and celebrating local ingredients. Their chefs have curated a special three-course menu featuring simple Italian classics and sweet potato.

Besides this, the event will also feature restaurants such as Arther's, Sunset Cafe, Park Hayyat and over fifty restaurants.

St Kitts and Nevis have built an excellent reputation for cuisine in recent years. Chefs on the islands guard local recipes zealously, but as well as Creole and West Indian fare, they also specialize in Chinese, Western and Indian dishes.

The restaurants of the twin island welcomed tourists with fresh fruit on the market and beach promenades selling mangoes, papayas, bananas and much more. Moreover, the country is also famous for imported drinks. In addition to that, the local cooking is simple, spicy and makes use of the plentiful fresh fish, vegetables, and fruit.

Restaurants such as Frigate Bay and Turtle Bay located in the capital, Basseterre and the southern peninsula resort area offer good options ranging from fine dining to family restaurants, serving a mixture of local and international cuisine to the visitors.

Moreover, St Kitts and Nevis cuisines incorporate the finest fresh local ingredients into simple, flavourful dishes. People will find many things to do in St Kitts, but none of them is more satisfying than sitting down and enjoying the local delicacies.

The country has paved the progressive path with the help of tourism and the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

Launched in 1984, the smallest country in the Western Hemisphere is a pioneer of the Citizenship by Investment industry. The Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis has also been regarded world's best by the CBI Index 2021 of the Financial Times published in the PWM Magazine. St Kitts and Nevis have been ranked first for Citizenship Time, Due Diligence and Family in the Index.

St Kitts and Nevis is providing alternative citizenship to investors across the globe in exchange for the financial contribution to the country's economy. It has also been regarded as the longest-running in the world for running the programme for more than three decades.

Interested candidates can apply for alternative citizenship of the country through the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), which is popularly known as Fund Option. This investment option was established in the year 2018 to support various socio-economic initiatives in the country. The SGF supports the ongoing advancement of St Kitts and Nevis and provides the country with the potential to grow as a prospering small-island country. The investment will enhance the future of investors, as well as the future of St Kitts and Nevis.

Some of the key benefits offered by the Programme of St Kitts and Nevis are as follows:

• Open routes to a global market

• Opportunity to become a global citizen

• Enables to add additional dependants under one application

• Offers numerous business opportunities

• Diversify your portfolio

• An efficient platform for wealth planning

About St Kitts and Nevis:

One must visit the travel destination; St Kitts and Nevis is an exceptional place for travellers who love to relish a stay in the lap of nature. The twin island Federation is famous for sandy as well as silver beaches and coral reefs. The tourists are attracted to the beautiful and mesmerizing sights of the Federation. Moreover, St Kitts and Nevis have also regarded as the safest in the Caribbean region.

