St Kitts and Nevis' Visa-Free Agreements and Diplomatic Partnerships Reach Historic Height

LONDON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of December 2021, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' visa-free and visa-on-arrival agreements total to an all-time high, thanks to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, the Honourable Mark Brantley. This historic revelation means that citizens of the small eastern Caribbean nation can travel hassle-free to over 161 destinations worldwide, including major business hubs in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

The latest country to partner with St Kitts and Nevis was São Tomé and Principe. On December 16th, the two nations signed a full visa waiver agreement Principe through high representatives of both countries in New York. A few months ago, Foreign Minister Brantley travelled to Serbia and signed visa waiver agreements with Palestine and with African Nations Burkina Faso and Gabon. These partnerships have moved St Kitts and Nevis ahead of Mexico and Israel, leveling with Barbados for the number one passport in the Caribbean region and 24th globally.

During his Budget 2022 Presentation last week, Minister Brantley said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation "shall continue to seek means of convergence with all of our partners, that we advance our discussions and actions around our mutual interests."

He also added that the government will continue to build on key affiliations with partners such as Canada and the United States to further strengthen bilateral relations and forecasted that face-to-face engagements at ministerial and ambassadorial levels would increase with quarantine and travel restriction ease.

St Kitts and Nevis' increasing international diplomacy and travel partnerships are a major pull factor for time-poor high net worth investors looking to obtain a second citizenship. According to the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Index, published by the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine, St Kitts and Nevis is the Caribbean CBI country with the most extensive visa-free and visa-on-arrival offering. The report also ranked the Federation's CBI Programme as the world's best in 2021.

In exchange for a financial contribution to a government fund, vetted foreign candidates and their families are awarded nationality and issued internationally respected citizenship that permits their bearers visa-free travel to over 161 of the world's 193 countries. The life altering investment allows them to live, learn and work in a fast-growing economic paradise and the opportunity to confidently develop their business across the world.

pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com