The St. Regis Macao Celebrates the Festive Season with Distinctive Dining Experiences

MACAO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Regis Macao is celebrating the festive season with a range of exquisite dining experiences at The Manor and The St. Regis Bar in December.

The Manor

Just in time for the year end festivities, The Manor welcomed Janet Yuen as its new Restaurant Manager. A Hong Kong native, Janet brings with her 14 years of fine dining restaurant experience including key roles in Michelin-starred restaurants. Together with Executive Sous Chef Michele Dell'Aquila and Sommelier David Duan, they form the dream team trio at The Manor.

Let the festivities begin with a five-course gourmet lunch on December 24 to 26 featuring Foie Gras Terrine, French Turbot and Pandoro White Chocolate Mousse, priced at MOP588+ per person and additional MOP188+ or MOP388+ per person for a free-flow sparkling or Champagne package.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, The Manor will offer a six-course festive set dinner featuring Brittany Scampi, Artichoke Fagottelli with Red Prawns, Rhug Estate Pheasant and Panettone paired with Valrhona Dulcey Chocolate and Earl Grey Tea Ice Cream, priced at MOP988+ per person and MOP1,688+ per person with wine pairing.

To celebrate the arrival of 2022, The Manor will present a six-course New Year's Eve dinner featuring Ōra King Salmon and Sea Urchin, Britany Lobster, Saffron Risotto, Seabass and Langoustine, Smoked Pigeon, Japanese Akaushi Beef and Five Chocolate Variation and Gold. Guests are also welcome to choose from a selection of exquisite wines to complement their dishes. The six-course set dinner is priced at MOP1,288+ per person and MOP2,188+ per person with wine pairing.

For those who wish to celebrate the festive season at home, the culinary team at The Manor has prepared exceptional take-home delights including the Roasted Whole Turkey Ballotine stuffed with Wild Mushrooms and Foie Gras, 9kg Pomegranate Glazed Bone-in Gammon Ham Set and festive log cake.

The St. Regis Bar

For rum and chocolate lovers, The St. Regis Bar will be presenting the Xocolate X Rum experience where guests can enjoy a set of four different unique rums with chocolates and rum cocktails from December 1 to 31. The Rum Flight, including four Rums and up to eight pieces of chocolate, is priced at MOP488+ while the pure Chocolate Table Experience and Rum cocktail priced at MOP98+ and MOP138+, respectively.

To farewell 2021, guests are invited to count down to 2022 in the style of The Great Gatsby at The St. Regis Bar. Millionaire Jay will be hosting the event throughout the evening with unparalleled performances by resident artiste Aaron Lo, Rita Portela, Jandira and friends to countdown to the new year. Entrance fee at MOP 588+ per person including one glass of Champagne and a lucky draw ticket. Guests can order gourmet fare including Calvisius Beluga Caviar, Alaskan King Crab, Blackmore Wagyu Beef Tartar and much more to celebrate the New Year at the best address.

For more information about The Manor, visit www.themanormacao.com. For reservation, call +853 8113 1300 or send email to diningreservations.macao@stregis.com.

For more information about The St. Regis Bar, visit www.thestregisbarmacao.com. For reservation, call +853 8113 1300 or email diningreservations.macao@stregis.com.

High-res images are available at: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/wUL5Wt5Id0