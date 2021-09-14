ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Equinix, Oracle, Digital Realty and Cohesity to lead Datacentre and Cloud Summit 2021

Singapore, Sep 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With Southeast Asia becoming the global hotbed for Datacentres and Cloud Infrastructure, along with the region witnessing the emergence of the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025, over 1000 datacentre and cloud professionals from 200+ leading public and private enterprises across the ASEAN region will join the virtual edition of Datacentre and Cloud Summit (DCCI) 2021: ASEAN, organized by Tradepass on 28-29 September, 2021.



In an interview leading up to the summit, Jeremy Deutsch, President of Asia-Pacific, Equinix said, "With ASEAN leading the charge in data center and digital infrastructure growth, the virtual DCCI Summit ASEAN 2021 is the perfect platform for professionals and enterprises to connect and get updated on the latest trends and development in the data center and cloud segments."



"Equinix is excited to be a part of this inaugural edition and we look forward to conversations with leaders and organizations, including how to support them in building a digital infrastructure that will accelerate their digital transformation and business growth," he added.



Following the participation announcement, Sheena Chin, Managing Director of Cohesity ASEAN, Cohesity said, "Many organizations attempt to manage data through legacy products. However, legacy infrastructure is incredibly complex to manage and was not designed for the needs of modern businesses. What organizations need is a next-gen approach to data management that brings data workloads together on one platform spanning clouds, data centers, and the edge, managed through a single user interface - that's what Cohesity provides."



The distinguished speakers for the event will share key industry intelligence that will be highlighted by the many insightful presentations and ultra-rich panel discussions. In that light, DCCI 2021: ASEAN will cover the most pressing topics like:



- The Future of Data Centers: Delivering IT Infrastructure for the Digital Age in ASEAN

- Green Data Centers: Key to the Digital Economy Boom

- Cloud Security: Keeping IT Environments SECURE

- Edge computing: Changing the Future of Data Centers

- Importance of Data Center Architecture and Disaster Recovery



Recognizing the fastest-growing digital economy, Clement Goh, CEO, Southeast Asia, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres commented, "The ASEAN market is expected to be a bright spot for data centre growth with the confluence of increased digital connectivity led by the pandemic, growth of consumer digital adoption and Industry 4.0 that contributed to the significant industry growth. We look forward to participating at DCCI to share our insights on this populous region and how we can build better and smarter data centres to enable our digital future sustainably."



Mark Smith, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, Digital Realty expressed his views about the summit, "Asia Pacific has been witnessing an explosive growth in data, driven by accelerated technological change with the emergence of AI, 5G, blockchain and IoT. Based on our Data Gravity Index DGx, APAC is expected to generate the fastest growth across all regions in terms of data gravity in the coming years. Key markets such as Singapore, Japan, South Korea are poised for an accelerated growth, resulting in even more demand for data center solutions."



"At Digital Realty, we aim to balance growth with sustainability by building efficient and sustainable data centers in the APAC region and across the globe. We continue to extend coverage, capacity and connectivity options for enterprises to pursue their digital ambitions on PlatformDIGITAL, our global data center platform with over 4,000 participants in 47 metros across 24 countries," he added.



Organiser and the CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena expressed that "While we are always striving to keep our best foot forward to simplify the trending disruptions prevailing in the tech industry, DCCI 2021: ASEAN will be the most crucial to say the least as it deeply acknowledges the multi-billion-dollar Datacentre market along with the rapid mobilization of Cloud Infrastructure in Southeast Asia."



Confirmed Sponsors: Equinix; Oracle; Cohesity; Digital Realty; ST Telemedia Global Data Centres; BDx Data Centers; Aryaka Networks; NetApp; Aerospike; Schneider Electric; 3M; Siemens; Snowflake.



About Tradepass



Tradepass provides elite business networking platforms across the MEA, APAC and Europe that connects the world of tech buyers with market intelligence, insightful use-cases, and innovative solutions from global experts, investors, and business partners.



