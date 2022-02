Stadium Partners With SML RFID to Supercharge Retail Operations

Leading Swedish sports retailer improves retail performance with 99 percent inventory accuracy across 180 stores

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SML , a worldwide leader in digital identification technology and solutions provider, has today revealed details of its complete solution deployment with leading Swedish sports retailer, Stadium . SML's item-level RFID solutions, Inspire™ RFID tags, and Clarity® enterprise software have been deployed, resulting in transformational improvements in inventory management and customer service.

Launching in 2018 with an initial pilot project, the partnership has seen the full deployment of item-level RFID technology across 180 Stadium retail stores in the Nordics, allowing the brand to count its stock in every store weekly, instead of its previous once a year stock count. Stadium is also using RFID enhanced Receiving and Sales Floor Replenishment. As a direct result, Stadium has seen an increase in inventory accuracy from 70 percent to 99 percent, resulting in dramatic improvement in business performance across the chain.

Speaking about the transformation, Johan Stenström, Supply Chain Developer at Stadium, commented: "Before SML RFID, we had an unrealistic view of our inventory levels; due to our once-a-year inventory count and existing ERP software that didn't track lost, stolen or damaged inventory, we thought our inventory accuracy was nearly perfect when it was actually around 70 percent."

With the help of SML RFID, Stadium launched an RFID pilot project in two of its Stockholm stores. The pilot proved so successful that Stadium began rolling the technology out to all of its stores and distribution centers, as well as began source and distribution center tagging.

"We implemented the Clarity® solution in our stores to really help our personnel. The enthusiasm about using the technology was so palpable that other stores started calling us to move up their go-live dates," said Stenström.

Having completed the full deployment at the end of 2021, Stadium has now implemented SML RFID's item-level RFID technology across 180 stores, utilizing RFID tags, Zebra handheld RFID readers, and SML's Clarity® software suite. Stadium boasts a 99% inventory accuracy level and has seen a significant increase in sales across the board.

Dean Frew, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of RFID Solutions at SML Group, said: "After several years of working with the Stadium team, we're thrilled at the results they have seen in their business. As we have witnessed with Stadium, item-level RFID technology is a proven technology that can completely revolutionize the way retailers look at inventory management and fulfill customers' needs. We look forward to continuing to support Stadium on its digital transformation journey."

