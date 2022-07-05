Staffing Shortages In Nursing Homes Contributes To Closed Facilities

—

There is a national nursing shortage which is having a significant financial impact for Indiana nursing homes and others around the country.



Besides inflation and tightened budgets, the shortage of available staff is also adding pressure on nursing homes to be able to keep the doors open.



Without adequate staff, facilities have to reduce admission levels and can close wings, making it difficult to generate enough revenue to cover fixed costs.



The University of Indianapolis recently expanded its nurse training program to include an online option for prospective nurses that already hold a bachelor's degree in another subject.



This program is called a Distance Second-Degree Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Hybrid ABSN) program and allows students to earn a second bachelor's degree in 15 months as an entry into the nursing profession, instead of a standalone associates degree.



This hybrid ABSN program is intended to train new nurses and help alleviate the staffing shortages while studying coursework primarily online, with clinical training in their community alongside two campus residencies.

