Stamford American International School Joins Global Event For Wellbeing And Raises $5,000 For Charity

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford American International School in Singapore has raised $5,000 for charity as part of this year's Global Be Well Day, an annual celebration of mentally and physical wellbeing.

The school partnered with the Parent Teacher Association and Student Council to come up with an Around the World Walk-a-thon Challenge from 24 September to 3 October. To make it fun, parents and teachers competed against students to reach at least 50,000km as a school, thereafter Cognita would match $5,000 from the school for a $10,000 contribution to support mental health charities in Singapore and Stamford student service projects.

After a week of walking, running, jogging, moving involving over 3,000 students, parents and staff, the goal was met! The final tally came up to 57,665km, with the students winning by contributing 35,035km. At the cheque presentation ceremony on Wednesday, October 13, Ishita and Jaden from the student council were presented a $5,000 cheque for the Singapore Association for Mental Health from Michael Drake, CEO of Cognita Schools Group Asia.

Together with Victoria Vinning, Community Service Lead on behalf of the Stamford PTA Parent Group Community Service Fund, the student council also received $5,000 from Stamford American Superintendent Dr. Mark Wenzel.

Ishita from student council said they chose the Singapore Association for Mental Health because "Everyone is suffering during the pandemic. As a government-endorsed charity, the association has many different initiatives to rebuild connections to improve mental health."

GLOBAL BE WELL DAY

Stamford American International School joined over 58,000 young people around the world on 30 September to draw attention to the vital role of wellbeing in education with the school collapsing the curriculum for the entirety of Global Be Well Day, a worldwide event led by Cognita, the family of 85 schools of which Stamford American International School is a member.

Students, teachers and staff did a range of activities over the day that connected with the Cognita Be Well Charter, such as Yoga Algebra Board Game where students rolled a dice, solved an equation and to do a particular yoga pose for that many seconds. Elementary students also drew an "empathy hand" when asked to reflect on the emotions of others and how kindness can impact another's life. There was also a virtual concert featuring the Suzuki string groups of Southbank International School, London and Stamford American International School, Singapore.

Other activities conducted during the week included a Get-fit Challenge, a mindfulness session and gratitude tasks for the whole community, such as saying thank you or a kind word, an act of giving, gratitude notes, etc.

Now in its third year, the Global Be Well Day has expanded everyone's understanding of wellbeing, whether you're a parent, teacher, student, or staff.

About Stamford American International School

Stamford American International Singapore offers outstanding education for students from 2 months to 18 years of age. In addition, SAIS provides the unique opportunity to graduate with a US-accredited High School Diploma derived from a choice between the College Board's Advanced Placement International Diploma (AP ID) courses, the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IB DP), a blend of both, or the BTEC Diploma - a first in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.sais.edu.sg/welcome

Related Links :

http://www.sais.edu.sg/welcome