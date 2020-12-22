Stamford American International School launches BTEC diplomas, a vocational pathway to the arts

Stamford is offering two Business & Technical Education Council (BTEC) courses in Art & Design and Performing Arts: Acting.

Awarded by Pearson, BTEC vocational courses are available to Grades 11 and 12 students.

2020's inaugural BTEC intake drew 22 students, yet another step in Stamford's diversification efforts into Arts education.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford American International School (Stamford), a well-established international school in Singapore, now offers Business & Technical Education Council (BTEC) level 3 diplomas, the first international school in Southeast Asia to do so.

Part of the Cognita Schools Group, Stamford is rolling out two BTEC vocational courses in Art & Design and Performing Arts: Acting for students in Grades 11 and 12. Level 3 BTEC diplomas are equivalent to A Levels.

The inaugural BTEC cohort this year numbers 22, with 15 students in the Art & Design course and seven students pursuing the Performing Arts diploma.

Stamford Highschool Academic Dean & BTEC Coordinator Lauren Windle said the BTEC courses are suitable for students who want to pursue Art & Design or Acting pathways through university study or employment after high school.

"BTEC is a great pathway to the arts, because it gives students time to work on their portfolios and skills. On our end, BTEC education empowers Stamford to build better connections with the unique future students want to create," Windle added.

Awarded by Pearson and recognized by thousands of universities worldwide, BTEC is a career-related program that develops practical skills as well as theoretical knowledge of the chosen field.

The addition of BTEC vocational courses in 2020 is a continuation of Stamford diversifying its offerings in arts programs a few years prior.

"Three to four years ago we started our Arts Foundation -- Stamford's Independent Art Studies, in response to a growing need from our own 11th grade students as well as other students in Singapore who were looking for real-life, practical learning instead of academic learning."

"At the time, we only offered International Baccalaureate (IB) or Advanced Placement (AP) pathways. Stamford wanted to build a pathway based around the Arts -- students graduating with not just a Stamford HighSchool Diploma, but with a concentrated skill," she added.

Due to the career-oriented nature of the BTEC diplomas, the curriculum is 60% practical and 40% academic, so it provides more opportunities for students to apply the theory that they would normally learn in the IB or AP curricula.

Students who choose the BTEC programs can still do their IB or AP exams in other subjects.

This flexibility has resulted in some 40% of Stamford's current 11th graders pursuing IB diplomas while the rest have chosen a combination of programs.

"There are different student profiles, everyone learns differently. We needed to find a way to empower each student and support his or her learning abilities."

"This aligns with Stamford's vision to inspire students to create their own unique future," Windle added.

About Stamford American International School

Stamford American International Singapore offers an outstanding education for students from 2 months to 18 years of age. We offer students the unique opportunity to graduate with a US-accredited High School Diploma derived from a choice between the College Board's Advanced Placement International Diploma (AP ID) courses, the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IB DP), a blend of both, or the BTEC Diploma -- a first in Singapore.

