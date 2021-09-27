Stamford American International School's Class of 2021 celebrates 100% passing rate

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford American International School's (SAIS) graduating class of 2021 achieves a 100% passing rate in the International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations, breaking previous records.



The Class of 2021

With a total of 80 students partaking in the exams, 20% scored 40 points and above with two exceptional students scoring a near-perfect 44 points - the maximum being 45.

The previous year, graduates had achieved IB results with a passing rate of 94% in the exams and an average score of 32, surpassing the world average of 29.9. This year, the students have broken that record by achieving an average score of 35 surpassing the world average score of 32.99.

Known for its multiple pathways, SAIS' Advanced Placement (AP) results were equally notable. The average score this year was a 3.3, with over 70% of the exam scores being a 3 or higher. An indication of the strength of the AP Program is that in 90% of the AP subjects, over half of the candidates scored a 3 or above.

"SAIS is the only school in Singapore to offer the AP, BTEC, and IBDP curricular concurrently - a unique opportunity for us, students," said Akhil Vakentesh, a 2021 Stamford graduate.

Furthermore, the BTEC students have also achieved great results in the programme's first year with two students earning a Distinction and a Merit respectively for BTEC Subsidiary Diploma in Performing Arts: Acting.

Student-first approach

SAIS faculty members develop syllabuses to suit the students' needs, utilising various educational pathways and a supportive ecosystem to further reach the students' full potential.

Seungbin Kang, a class of 2021 graduate, said, "For teachers, the most common characteristic between them would be the fact that they are all caring, whether it's your advisors or your subject teachers, or even the service coordinator or the class coordinator. They aim to establish bonds with the students to understand their work ethics, how they can do better, and to encourage students to strive for the best that they possibly can."

SAIS takes pride in adopting a teaching style with programmes aimed at meeting the academic, social, and emotional needs. The school also engages global education concepts and issues that promote inquiry, critical thinking, perspective-taking, and problem-solving skills.

The Class of 2021 received offers from prestigious universities and colleges in 18 different countries, including New York University, UC Los Angeles, UC Berkeley, Imperial College, Boston University, University of Amsterdam, National University of Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University.

International Baccalaureate in Singapore

According to the Switzerland-based IB Organisation, Singapore produced 55 of the 99 perfect scorers in 2021. A total of 2,228 students in Singapore sat for the exams with 97.73 percent of the students passing this year.

SAIS' IB course offers quality educational programs at three different levels: the IB Diploma Programme (DP), for students aged 16 to 19; the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP) for ages 11 to 16; and the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP). IB is considered one of the most demanding courses for students in the country.

About SAIS

Stamford American International School Singapore offers outstanding education for students from two months to 18 years of age. In addition, SAIS provides the unique opportunity to graduate with a US-accredited High School Diploma derived from a choice between the College Board's Advanced Placement International Diploma (AP ID) courses, the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IB DP), or a blend of both, and the BTEC Diploma - a first in Singapore.

Find out more about Stamford and hear from their principals at https://www.sais.edu.sg/welcome/.

