Stamford CT Landscape Supply | Organic Compost / Mulch Delivery Service Launched

The Stamford-based landscape mulch supply company, which delivers to all of Fairfield County, now offers locally sourced and eco-friendly compost and organic mulch delivered to the customer’s home or business. This includes bulk topsoil delivery orders.

Following the recent announcement, Thomas J Costello Landscape Materials can provide a range of organic bagged mulch, garden soil, agro peat, and compost to help plants retain their moisture and thrive naturally.

The landscape materials market has been experiencing significant growth in the U.S. residential sector for several years, a fact accelerated by the pandemic and the ongoing consequences of increased remote work. Younger American households are also becoming interested in gardening and lawn maintenance as a means of self-sufficiency and an antidote to agribusiness.

Studies show that millennial consumers are more health-conscious, and DIY vegetable farming has risen in popularity as social media promotes its benefits and teaches consumers best practices. The planting materials segment – live plants, pots and planters, and grass seed – accounts for the largest market share.

Family-owned Thomas J Costello Landscape Materials provides organic compost that prevents weed growth, improves the soil structure, and reduces fertilizer dependency. The company offers playground chip mulch and pine/spruce bark mulch that provides a rich, deep brown color with a fragrant aroma. The firm’s organic mulch offerings promote the growth of beneficial soil microbes while also reducing the spread of soil-borne diseases.

The company’s selection of garden soil, peat, and seed includes nutrient-rich potting mixtures that facilitate drainage and the robust development of plants for consistently healthy and good-tasting fruits and vegetables. The landscape materials specialist also offers hardwood chips, drought-tolerant grass seed blends, as well as necessary tools for landscaping and garden care.

Backed by fifteen years of experience, the company’s expert and knowledgeable staff guide its customers to the best products and services for their gardens, flowerbeds, or yards. Thomas J Costello Landscape Materials also will ensure prompt and direct delivery to the customer’s property.

One customer remarked: “Thomas J Costello landscaping is a great business. They are efficient, punctual, and fair-priced. Their attention to detail is phenomenal.”

