Standard Chartered Arts in the Park 2021 will be held on 6 & 7 November in the West Kowloon Cultural District Art Park

Giant puppets inspired by Peter Pan with five-days of online arts activities

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to join Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Wendy and Captain Hook on a fantasy adventure to the magical island of Neverland? Then head over to the much-anticipated Standard Chartered Arts in the Park at the West Kowloon Cultural District Art Park on 6 and 7 November.

Organised by Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation, sponsored by Standard Chartered Community Foundation and powered by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, Standard Chartered Arts in the Park is Hong Kong's largest outdoor youth arts carnival. Now in its 21st year, Standard Chartered Arts in the Park is an annual event held over two days every November, bringing joy and laughter to over 190,000 visitors and helping young participants develop important life skills such as creativity, teamwork, problem solving, leadership and self-confidence. This year, for the first time, alongside two days of outdoor events in the Art Park, we also present a five-day-long programme of online arts activities – all inspired by the magical story of Peter Pan.

Transforming the West Kowloon Cultural District into the Neverland

On 6 and 7 November, the two-day carnival brings the characters of Peter Pan to life and transforms the West Kowloon Cultural District Art Park into a magical Neverland with a full programme of visual arts and performing arts activities. The event includes six types of arts activities – a colourful giant puppet and dramatic costume showcase, 12 interactive art stalls, stage performances, storytelling, installations exhibiting 9,000 artworks, and a photo area for capturing fun moments with family and friends. All activities are free and open to everyone. Join us for a spectacular weekend of arts experiences for all ages.

Four-meter Tall Giant Puppets Inspired by Peter Pan

At 2:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, a showcase of giant puppets and dramatic costumes will take place in the Art Park. Created and led by 6 professional artists and 75 local secondary school students, the showcase features 11 four-meter tall giant puppets – each of which is inspired by favourite Peter Pan characters, including Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tinker Bell, and takes an average of 200 hours of hard work to create. Also in the showcase are 200 students and performing groups sharing their vibrant creative puppets, costumes and 130 artworks. Come along and capture the colourful spectacle on camera – and be ready to be amazed.

Fifteen Fun, Creative Online Arts Programmes

From 1 to 5 November, in the run-up to the carnival weekend, Standard Chartered Arts in the Park launches an online collection of 15 free narrated visual arts and performing arts programmes on www.scartsinthepark.com and the @SCArtsInThePark Facebook page. The family-friendly activities include storytelling theatre performances, dance performances, a cappella performances, a peg puppet parade experience, a DIY paper crocodile experience, DIY costume experiences – all designed to help children get creative at home with the family and get everyone in a carnival mood!

In line with the government's anti-pandemic measures and to ensure the safety of the public and staff, visitors are required to undergo temperature screening, wear face masks and comply with all hygiene measures implemented by the organiser. For more information about Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, please visit www.scartsinthepark.com or follow us on Facebook @SCArtsInThePark .

About Standard Chartered Arts in the Park

Standard Chartered Arts in the Park (AIP) is an annual youth education programme through the arts. By providing participants with exciting opportunities, the programme helps them improve their self-confidence and enhance important life skills including creativity, team spirit and leadership. The six-month programme culminates in a two-day free admission festival in November, aspiring to create a positive, family-oriented art carnival in Hong Kong to fill the city with positivity and foster creativity and appreciation of local talent.

Launched in 2001, AIP first took place at Stanley Plaza. Since then, the event has become the largest outdoor youth arts festival in Hong Kong, moving to its current location in Causeway Bay's Victoria Park in 2008. In 2012, the Grand Finale Parade expanded out of the park and onto the streets of Causeway Bay, and in 2013 the very first illuminated Night Parade took place. In 2020, we launched our first-ever week-long online series of art programmes for participants to stay creatively connected at home. Each year, over 3,500 young people and local and overseas organisations come together to produce vibrant costumes and giant puppets for spectacular street parades, plus a variety of stage performances and art stalls, attracting over 190,000 visitors annually.

For more information about Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, please visit www.scartsinthepark.com or follow us on Facebook @SCArtsInThePark .

About Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation

Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation (HKYAF) is a charity that provides access to high quality, non-competitive free-of-charge arts experiences for all young people aged 5 to 25. Established in 1993 by Lindsey McAlister OBE, JP, HKYAF organises inclusive and inspirational projects that reach out to youngsters of all cultures, backgrounds, languages and abilities, and actively creates opportunities for those who are disadvantaged and underprivileged. Each year, HKYAF reaches over 800,000 people through its projects, exhibition and performances.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world's most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

The history of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong dates back to 1859. It is currently one of the Hong Kong SAR's three note-issuing banks. Standard Chartered incorporated its Hong Kong business on 1 July 2004, and now operates as a licensed bank in Hong Kong under the name of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Standard Chartered PLC.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com .

