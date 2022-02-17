Stanley Divorce Company enhances family counselling services

HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past year, Stanley Divorce Company has made significant progress by doubling the number of employees and hiring three more operation directors. In the coming year, the company plans to hire more family counsellors and maintain the same fast, friendly, pragmatic, and efficient service attitude. Stannis Divorce has been one of the most committed divorce companies to providing customized services with a customer-oriented approach.

Stanley Divorce Company's 10th-anniversary cross-media campaign shared insights from over 3,500 successful cases through multi-media channels including print, outdoor media, and social networks, and hopes to focus even more on providing professional, high-quality local divorce proceedings, alimony, custody, and property distribution in the coming year.

"Our practice has expanded significantly, particularly in relation to families (including pre-divorce preparation, separation agreements, divorce and child custody advice) and planning for individuals (including some high net worth clients)," says Alan Ip of Stanley Divorce Company. Everyone should be concerned about planning before and after the divorce process, not only to handle large amounts of money but to prepare for the future of children, family and loved ones (and even pets).

Stanley Divorce Company advocates one-on-one, one-stop solutions to successfully handle more than 3,500 cases and is committed to providing clients with viable divorce solutions in the most effective and time-saving manner. With over a decade of experience, the company is able to maintain a high degree of flexibility and provide efficient service capabilities in all areas of divorce processing (離婚手續), Hong Kong-Mainland China divorce (中港離婚), alimony calculation (贍養費), custody, and divorce lawyer recommendation (離婚律師).

Website: https://www.stanley-divorce.com/