Stanley Plaza 'Paws Galaxy' Opens on Easter

HONG KONG, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's dog-friendly mall at Stanley Plaza boasts a comprehensive line-up of pet-friendly/facilities for owners to hang out with their pooches, and it regularly organises themed campaigns that are hailed as among the city's most anticipated pet events. The latest is the Stanley Plaza x FOODSPORT Food Salvager Urban Adventure Challenge 2021 – a first-time collaboration with social enterprise FOODSPORT. With proceeds benefiting Hong Kong Dog Rescue and Foodlink Foundation, this dog-themed orienteering event enables teams (including pets) to enjoy city hunt experience while providing support for the needy in community and homeless or unwanted dogs.



From 31 March to 30 April, Stanley Plaza is hosting the ‘Paws Galaxy’ campaign, giving visitors and their pets a series of playful days by the sea. Famous local animal illustrator LeonLollipop has tapped actor Tony Hung’s collie Coco as the adorable ‘astrodog’ protagonist of a 2.4-metre-tall selfie wall.

To add to the fun, Stanley Plaza is hosting the 'Paws Galaxy' campaign from 31 March to 30 April to take doggies and their human companions on a fun-drenched space adventure through an array of galaxy-themed outdoor selfie spots. Meanwhile, at the Doggie Promenade Carnival, held over two consecutive weekends (3, 4, 10 and 11 April), dog lovers and their furry friends will be spoiled for choice as workshops, redemption campaigns and themed bazaars converge to create days filled with joy and fun by the Stanley waterfront.

A Massive Oil Painting Wall by a Local Animal Illustrator

Visitors can strike a pose with their cutie pooch as they embark on a 'pawesome' space adventure with the four 'Paws Galaxy' outdoor selfie scenes. Famous local animal illustrator LeonLollipop has tapped Coco, the adorable collie of actor Tony Hung, as the 'astrodog' protagonist of a viral 2.4-metre-tall selfie wall to 'woof' up the volume on the party.

Revel at Hong Kong's Biggest Doggie Promenade Carnival over Two Weekends

A major annual event among pets and owners, the Doggie Promenade Carnival is back over two consecutive weekends on 3, 4, 10 and 11 April for endless party fun. A wonderful collection of workshops will be available, perfect for dog owners and their pooches to burn off energy and create unforgettable memories. The event will be livestreamed on Instagram at @stanleyplazahk, so dog lovers and their canine companions can also sit back at home and share in on the fun.

Participants who make an on-site donation of $100 or more to Hong Kong Dog Rescue can join the 'Furry Bowtie' and 'Pet Portrait' workshops to treat their doggies while also making a difference. More than 20 themed booths will pop up at Murray House, with local crafts, pet novelties and snacks on offer. What's more, mall-goers with designated same-day spending can redeem their receipts for a foldable pet bowl and enjoy free parking. Follow @stanleyplazahk on Instagram to get a Galaxy Stamp Card for free and collect stamps for more exciting prizes.

